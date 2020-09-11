Knockout Project gets more support

11 September 2020 | Events

MTC and Shoprite Namibia have come out in support of the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness, by pledging N$50 000 each towards their chosen personalities.
This is the second edition of the mobile operator’s Knockout Project and this year it is aimed at fighting homelessness. As part of the initiative, 30 well-known local personalities have been chosen to perform at a music concert scheduled for 3 October at the National Theatre of Namibia, and MTC is hoping to raise N$1.5 million through the event.
The Knockout Project is a charity event in the format of a peer music concert, pairing local personalities to perform as their favourite local musicians, and it is set to address and amplify discourse around homelessness while raising funds for the cause.
Speaking at the sponsorship announcement, MTC’s John Ekongo said MTC believes in “doing small things big”.
“By doing small things bigger we realise that we can achieve the impact that we want,” said Ekongo.
Shoprite’s Patricia Hangula said their support is motivated by the desire to uplift communities and to contribute to the wellbeing of those in need. “We support programmes that are aimed at community upliftment and enrichment, and this project supports that vision.”
MTC pledged N$50 000 towards their own staff: CEO Licky Erastus, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo and Chief Commercial Officer Melvin Angula.
Shoprite made their pledge of N$50 000 for local comedian Neville Basson.
Members of the public can watch the show live online for N$50 or at the theatre for N$500. – Nampa

