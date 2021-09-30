Kruger wins youth cattle judging contest

30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and Utja Kaapuma scooped the second and third prizes, respectively.
Representing Windhoek Gymnasium, Gobabis Gymnasium Private School and Karstveld Academy Grootfontein High School, the three teenagers were awarded N$30 000, N$20 000 and N$10 000 respectively in prize money which will go towards their school fees and any other educational expenses.
Kruger said she did not expect to win. “I took part intending to enjoy the experience and that paid off in the end,” she said, adding that despite being anxious, she entered the competition with a clear mind and surprised herself in the process.
Now in its third year, the Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition is a collaboration between Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster that aims to provide school learners between grades 9 and 11 with the skills and knowledge on how to feed and judge stud animals on the farm and show rings, specifically focussed on the Simbrah and Simmentaler cattle breeds.

Countrywide training
With emphasis placed on the Brahman this year, Feedmaster, Namibia's leading farm animal feed producer started facilitating its nationwide training sessions in April 2021.
The selection process involves introducing the course to participating schools in their respective regions. With Covid-19 regulations in place, all candidates attended a prejudging course before competing in the judging competition.
The judging course mainly comprises the cattle’s basic anatomy and composition, rules of show associations, the role of the show stewards, feed management of show animals, and the preparation and taming of animals for show purposes. However, training was impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns, and was cancelled before completing its second training phase.
“We had to draw our final 22 learners based on the first training results,” said programme leader, Christo van Zyl.
Eighteen schools with 82 learners participated this year. Van Zyl said that he was impressed by the level of the learner’s knowledge. “The standard was high, and we were surprised by how the participants handled it; they did a tremendous job.”

