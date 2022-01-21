La Niña still on a roll
21 January 2022 | Weather
While the met office issued a warming for today for widespread thunderstorms over the western half of the interior, a meteorologist believes the current La Niña weather phenomenon will continue to make itself felt.
The independent agricultural meteorologist, Johan van den Berg, said in a special forecast for Namibia yesterday that rain prospects have now improved for almost the whole of Namibia, up to and including 25 January.
He says historically, most La Niña phenomena have been associated with above-average rainfall over Namibia, especially in mid- to late-summer. This is in line with a forecast by the Namibian meteorological office's chief weather forecaster, Odillo Kgobetsi.
"Continued showers are expected over the weekend in the northern, central and southern regions of the country and will even be widespread in places. In contrast, cool, dry air will form over the South after the weekend," Kgobetsi told this publication on Monday.
Van den Berg is optimistic about Namibia's rain prospects over the next four days: "Between 10 mm and 30 mm can be expected in the central and north-western areas; parts of the Namib Desert may even receive light rainfall. More than 20 mm may occur in this period over the more southern parts, and as far as Keetmanshoop.
“Northern parts - north of Windhoek and especially north of Otjiwarongo - there may be rain again by the end of January, followed by a drier period until mid-February. Then conditions for rain will become more favourable again,” he said.
“Rainy conditions are unfavourable over the central to southern areas of the country from the last few days of January to the third week in February. However, it should improve again in the latter half of February,” Van den Berg said.
Positive prospects
He says the La Niña weather phenomenon, which reached a peak in mid-January 2022, still promises positive rain prospects in the latter part of summer and autumn, until May.
"The current La Niña's effect on the rain was generally later than normal in South Africa, as well as in other parts of the world. It is therefore likely that it will have the same effect on Namibia's rainfall and that its influence will only kick in in the coming months.
"Last season's La Niña had already reached a peak at the beginning of December. It's six weeks earlier than the current one. It could increase the chances of rain in the current season, until May. ”
Van den Berg reminded Namibians that the rainy season is "traditionally" centred from January to March. He says the La Niña weather conditions could further encourage rainfall during this period.
From mid-February, rainfall conditions over the northern parts of the country could improve significantly. Even later in February, conditions can also expand southwards, with plenty of rain likely to fall before winter.
Over the past week, rainfall has improved over most parts of the country.
According to the met office's official records, 29 mm was measured on Ondangwa yesterday morning, while Grootfontein had 22.6 mm and Windhoek 18.8 mm. It rained 12 mm at Gobabis and 10.8 mm at Okahandja, while Walvis Bay measured 8.2 mm. Outjo, Mariental and Okaukuejo had 7.6 mm, 5.2 mm and 2.6 mm respectively. Wlotzkasbaken also recorded 6.7 mm.
The Facebook group Reën in Namibia shared that rain gauges stood at 40 mm in Olympia yesterday morning, while 26 mm of rain was measured in Hochland Park. 50 mm and 55 mm, respectively, were measured in Auasblick and Klein Windhoek.
Another Facebook user measured 33 mm at Ondangwa. At Oshakati it rained 13 mm, while someone else shared that Otjiwarongo also had 32 mm rain and very stormy weather.
On a farm between Kalkrand and Maltahöhe, 35 mm was measured overnight by yesterday morning, while the rain continued unabated.