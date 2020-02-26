Laboratory on wheels on the go

Pictured FLTR are executive director of the Rössing Foundation Mr Job Tjiho, foundation trustees Adri Sachse and Chris Movirongo, and Hollard’s Sam Kauapirura.

The Rössing Foundation’s mobile laboratory recently received a boost, thanks to Hollard Namibia that donated N$37 000 to the cause, making it possible to take education to even the most remote places and communities in the country.

More than ten schools, 159 teachers and 4 375 learners are supported through the foundation’s Mobile Outreach Program.

The Rössing Foundation was established in 1978 to facilitate and implement various educational projects across Namibia that are aimed at making a difference to the lives of the people living in those communities. The goal was also to empower people by giving them the knowledge they would need to look at creating a better, prosperous future for themselves.

Because Namibia is such a vast country, reaching some of these communities is no easy task. Thus in 2015, the Mobile Laboratory Initiative was born: A fully equipped science laboratory van, which would make it possible for even the most isolated communities to be reached.

Over the years Hollard Namibia has invested heavily into Early Childhood Development (ECD), identifying projects that would realistically make the biggest difference to the people who need it the most.

The donation follows a similar endowment of three years ago, when Hollard Namibia donated N$70 000 towards the mobile laboratory, also insuring the vehicle, making that the children who rely on the knowledge provided by the mobile laboratory could rest assured that the van would return to them.

