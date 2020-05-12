Labour abuses spike amidst battered economy
12 May 2020 | Business
The state of emergency lockdown has led to a spike in labour abuse complaints and experts warn the pandemic has given rise to extreme power imbalances between bosses and their staff.
The labour ministry’s spokesperson Maria Hedimbi over the weekend confirmed that the ministry received 601 labour complaints countrywide during the lockdown period since late March until 7 May.
“Considering the number of complaints, they have increased compared to those that the ministry receives in a normal situation.”
Labour rights advocate Herbert Jauch warns that panic over job losses following the decimation of the country’s economy has created an atmosphere of dread amongst workers. And, despite increased official complaints, many workers will simply remain mum in a desperate bid to keep their paycheque.
Jauch said the fear has placed workers at the mercy of their bosses and is rife for abuse. “Many employers feel they can take decisions unilaterally, while workers are so scared of losing their jobs, they are too frightened to challenge unfair labour practices. This demonstrates the structural inequalities in terms of wealth and power that undermine workers’ rights that exist on paper.”
He explained “in a climate where we already have mass unemployment of around 34% before the pandemic and where thousands of jobs are likely to be lost in the coming months, the power imbalance between workers and employers has grown bigger.”
A business owner who declined to be named said this week: “What strikes me in these fragile times is that some people have become quite autocratic. It’s management by fear and coercion, not by motivation and inspiration. Everyone is being threatened. And the last thing we need now is to create an atmosphere of more fear.”
Jauch underlined that only a handful of workers will have the confidence to stand up for their rights, and only a smattering of the country's workers belong to trade unions. “As a result, many workers are vulnerable and have very little protection against the abuse of employers. Due to power imbalances, workers are often scared to demand their rights.
According to the latest official data, only about 20.6% of all workers in Namibia belong to a union, totalling one out of every five employees.
Jauch stressed that not only individual household employers are prone to abusing the lockdown to abuse employer rights, but that he has received reports of unfair labour practices at large and well-established companies.
He said industries impacted by labour abuses are wide-ranging and include household workers, construction, retail and cleaning staff and many other workers.
Enforce
He stressed that relevant government offices are crucial to ensure labour violations are addressed and regulations enforced. “Labour inspectors and the office of the labour commissioner have a crucial role to play in this regard, and if they fail, we will continue to see massive violations of workers’ rights,” he warned.
Hedimbi this week said the ministry has been “inundated with labour complaints from various workers including domestic workers. However, the majority of complaints are received from the hospitality and transport sectors.”
A major challenge she said is communication between employers and their staff. She said some employers enforce labour decisions without talking transparently with their staff or allowing staff to negotiate the terms of the changes to their employment contracts.
“Negotiations and agreements between the parties is a must before any kind of decision is put into practice. This is done to ensure that consensus has been reached amicably to avoid disputes between the parties.”
The majority of complaints range from unpaid leave or forced annual leave, and uncommunicated salary reductions that in some cases ranged beyond the legal percentages prescribed under the state of emergency labour regulations, Hedimbi said.
Moreover, pay cuts do not always go hand in hand with a real reduction in working hours.
Moreover, last week (between 5 and 8 May), the Office of the Labour Commissioner was informed of four further cases of retrenchments related to Covid-19. These were in addition to the 543 retrenchments by 10 companies that took place between 27 March and 27 April 2020, Hedimbi noted, which the labour ministry announced last week.
Abuse
Nellie Dina Kahua of the Namibian Domestic Workers Union (NDAWU) says the union is working on 17 complaints from domestic workers related to illegal labour practices during the lockdown. She said domestic workers, are amongst the most vulnerable workers in the country and the union is doing its best to create structures to assist them.
Kahua said in addition to labour abuses, many domestic and other vulnerable workers are facing increasing stigmatisation and discrimination. Some employers saying they fear their staff are more likely to be infected by Covid-19 if they live in densely populated areas such as informal settlements.
“We are very concerned about the reports by domestic workers of the way they have been treated. And we are disappointed in those who do not respect and adhere to the country’s laws during this time. We plead with all employers to comply with the laws,” Kahua said.