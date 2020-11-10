Ladies and gents sing together
10 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment
The choirs decided to host a combined concert after lockdown restrictions were eased. The aim is to provide early-evening music that will soothe the listener’s soul.
Since Covid-19 protocols are being adhered to, please make sure to wear your mask. Also bring a cushion for comfortable seating.The event takes place in the open air, ensuring good ventilation.
Tickets are available at the door and cost N$50 per person, which includes a welcome drink. For more info, contact Fanie Dorfling at 081 127 5465 or Erina Junius at 081 281 8620.