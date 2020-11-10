Ladies and gents sing together

10 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Windhoeker Männerchor under Erina Junius and the Femme Vocale choir under Fanie Dorfling, are scheduled to perform in the College of the Arts Courtyard in Fidel Castro Street on Saturday (14 November) at 17:30.
The choirs decided to host a combined concert after lockdown restrictions were eased. The aim is to provide early-evening music that will soothe the listener’s soul.
Since Covid-19 protocols are being adhered to, please make sure to wear your mask. Also bring a cushion for comfortable seating.The event takes place in the open air, ensuring good ventilation.
Tickets are available at the door and cost N$50 per person, which includes a welcome drink. For more info, contact Fanie Dorfling at 081 127 5465 or Erina Junius at 081 281 8620.

