LAN of the Brave back online

25 January 2022 | Sports

Given how successful NamLAN was in 2020, for the second year in a row the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the biggest Namibian gaming event completely online.
An entry fee of N$200 per person gives you with access to all the action on Assetto Corsa, League of Legends, Defence of the Ancients 2 (DotA2), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Fortnite. All games will be hosted online, thus each player will be responsible for their own setup and internet connectivity as required by the games played.
Registrations are open until 23:59 on 27 January 2022 and are available on the NamLAN website along with further event details and game rules: www.namlan.org
NamLAN 2021 will officially start on 29 January 2022 and will end on 13 February 2022 with matches and proceedings to be streamed on NESA platforms as far as possible.
NamLAN 2021 is made possible by the dedicated sponsorship support from Logitech, Nanodog, Future CC, Vander Designs, and Evolve IT.
Be sure not to miss out on two weeks of fun-filled gaming and sportsman rivalry!
This period will be a GAME CHANGER!
For more info, contact NamLAN via www.namlan.org; the NESA website at www.esportsnamibia.org, www.facebook.com/groups/namlan/, [email protected] or [email protected], or Flip de Bruyn at 081 141 5100.

