Land for men and women in uniform

11 November 2020 | Infrastructure

More than five years ago, as part of the preparation for the Mass Land Servicing, President Hage Geingob along with the governor of the Khomas region, the mayor, regional and city councillors undertook a tour to various land sites around the City of Windhoek.
It was during these visits that Geingbob called on the municipality to address the housing need of men and women in uniform by availing land to them for housing and other installations. The main aim was to, amongst others, improve living conditions, easier access to duty stations, which in turn would have a positive impact on efficiency and effectiveness in carrying out their duties.
Following site visits, consultations were held with the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), the Namibian Police (NamPol) and the Namibian Correctional Services (NCS). The following came out of the discussions:
• The NDF requires land for housing for about 1 000 officers and additional land for other military installations;
• NamPol requires land for housing development of about 5 000 officers; and
• The NCD requires land for housing for about 3 000 officers.

Land identified
The municipality responded to the request, making 26.67ha of portion X of Farm Windhoek Town and Townlands available for a Police Village in 2015; 23.1ha available on Portion V of Farm Windhoek Town and Townlands for free standing houses and apartments for the NDF in 2016; and 18.8 ha of Portion V of Farm Windhoek Town and Townlands for free standing houses and apartments, also for the NDF, in 2016.
Further to the above, the following land allocations were made in 2015: 30.95ha of a portion of erf 3270 in Okuryangava for a police station and barracks to service that suburb for NamPol; and 321.20ha in 2012, of portion X of Farm Windhoek Town and Townlands for the NDF for a military installation, including barracks.
Having attended to the request from NamPol and the NDF, the municipality said that the focus would now shift to project implementation. Furthermore, land allocation to the NCS is high on the agenda of the Municipal Council and will be attended to soonest.

