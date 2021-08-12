Land grabbing blamed on City

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo lifegate.com

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, blamed the illegal land grabbing underway in the capital on the City of Windhoek (CoW) council, threatening to take over and run the council.

Ndeitunga made these remarks while addressing the media after police dispersed a crowd of land grabbers in Otjomuise’s Matsitsi Road.

There have been a number of land grabbing incidents in Windhoek over the past few weeks, with desperate residents saying they will not stop until they own their own land.

Ndeitunga said people should go through the right channels if they want to acquire land because the police will not tolerate chaos and lawlessness.

The city council, he said, must put their house in order, adding: “This chaos started with the Windhoek city council. I think I have to take over the council and run it while they are putting their house in order.”

He said the police are fed up with illegal land grabbers as they have been talking to them politely but they are not listening, warning that the police will not allow chaos and lawlessness because Namibia is a law-abiding society.

Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed that the police demolished structures that were erected illegally in the area, arresting 16 people who threw stones at police officers and threatened to set police cars on fire.

When approached for comment, CoW public relations and communications manager Harold Akwenye reiterated that council is the custodian of land within the local authority of Windhoek and has procedures that need to be followed when procuring land. However, the challenges hampering land delivery are mainly due to a lack of funding and a protracted land development value chain, he said. – Nampa



