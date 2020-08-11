Land surveying starts at Ekunde

Some residents of Okahandja live in deplorable conditions. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Namibian Sun

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has started the land surveying process at Ekunde Extension 5 in Okahandja in efforts to speed up land delivery.

In a media statement, the Okahandja Municipality said the process was officially launched by Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua on 6 August and a day later the municipality started with the registration process, whereby more than 3 000 applicants were registered.

The municipality called on the community to follow due processes and to cooperate with the council and elected community committee. “The list of applicants will be compiled by the council and the committee with ministerial officials to allocate plots at a later stage subsequent to the completion of the surveying process,” the statement read.

It added that registration is only done at the municipality and no individual or company is allowed or mandated to allocate land to residents.

The Okahandja Municipality last month announced that it is launching a land delivery programme after several incidents of land grabbing in areas such as Ekunde Extension 5, Ekunde Proper and Veddersdal. – Nampa

