Laptops, manuals for NSDI

The Ministry of Sport received 52 laptops from the GIZ, that are preloaded with data collection software developed to assist them in conducting a Namibia Sport Development Index.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received 52 laptops from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) earlier this week. The laptops came preloaded with special data collection software developed to assist them in conducting a Namibia Sport Development Index (NSDI).

At the same event, 1 600 copies of printed Sport4Life manuals that have been developed in the past with various sports federations (i.e. Basketball4Life, Football4Life, Netball4Life and Volleyball4Life manuals) were handed over to the ministry.

The donations were received by Minister Agnes Tjongarero.

These laptops and software, worth more than N$1 million, enables the ministry to carry out a household survey on sport, physical activity and physical education. This survey and its results will contribute to the achievement of the SDGs as well as the National Development Plan (NDP5). It also fulfils the recommendations of the Kazan Action Plan (KAP), adopted at the 6th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VI).

Furthermore, the NSDI complements the policy on Integrated Physical Education and School Sports that is in development.

Once the household survey on sport and PE questions has been completed, the 52 laptops and manuals will continue to be used by sport officers throughout the regions to streamline their sporting and academic activities.

