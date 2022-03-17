Laptops, manuals for NSDI

17 March 2022 | Education

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received 52 laptops from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) earlier this week. The laptops came preloaded with special data collection software developed to assist them in conducting a Namibia Sport Development Index (NSDI).
At the same event, 1 600 copies of printed Sport4Life manuals that have been developed in the past with various sports federations (i.e. Basketball4Life, Football4Life, Netball4Life and Volleyball4Life manuals) were handed over to the ministry.
The donations were received by Minister Agnes Tjongarero.
These laptops and software, worth more than N$1 million, enables the ministry to carry out a household survey on sport, physical activity and physical education. This survey and its results will contribute to the achievement of the SDGs as well as the National Development Plan (NDP5). It also fulfils the recommendations of the Kazan Action Plan (KAP), adopted at the 6th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VI).
Furthermore, the NSDI complements the policy on Integrated Physical Education and School Sports that is in development.
Once the household survey on sport and PE questions has been completed, the 52 laptops and manuals will continue to be used by sport officers throughout the regions to streamline their sporting and academic activities.

Similar News

 

CLaSH closes down after 32 years of assistance

2 days ago - 15 March 2022 | Education

The Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (CLaSH) has closed its offices. The organisation leaves a legacy of programmes and...

DHL, SOS Children’s Villages empower the youth

2 weeks ago - 02 March 2022 | Education

An agreement aimed at teaching young people in the care of SOS Children’s Villages Namibia on how to prepare for life after school by way...

14 000 school meals in six months

2 weeks ago - 02 March 2022 | Education

The 7th African School Lunch Day was celebrated at Auas Primary School in Katutura yesterday.“Today is a historic day as the entire continent of Africa...

The high cost of free education

4 weeks ago - 17 February 2022 | Education

Even with their best efforts, state schools find it difficult to survive and provide for all needs with the grants it receives from the Ministry...

Keeping children safe when they play sports

1 month - 14 February 2022 | Education

Windhoek • Rogerdeltry KambatukuChildren love to run and play and, well, just be children. It is important that they can do just that, informally with...

Hoe digitale tegnologie leerders met intellektuele gestremdhede help

1 month - 14 February 2022 | Education

Die gebruik van digitale tegnologie in spesiale skole vir leerders met erge intellektuele gestremdheid kan help om belangrike lewensvaardighede by hulle te ontwikkel.Dít is die...

New classes, library for St Barnabas

1 month - 03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to...

Exam results delivered to you

1 month - 01 February 2022 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture yesterday announced the release of AS-level results on Wednesday at 12 noon.Due to the change in time of...

Good news for Stadio students

1 month - 19 January 2022 | Education

Stadio announced that the Minister of Justice, on recommendation from the Board for Legal Education, has pursuant to Section 5 of the Legal Practitioners Act,...

Klein Mariana ’n baanbreker

1 month - 18 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] was sedert 2016 nog altyd deel van die Grobler-gesin se reis. Dit was toe dat hul dogter Mariana gediagnoseer is met die...

Latest News

Family's hope for a better...

11 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] Mukumelo sits in front of her brand new corrugated iron home in the informal settlement of Babylon while washing her dishes.“I can’t...

Laptops, manuals for NSDI

17 hours ago | Education

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service received 52 laptops from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) earlier this week. The laptops came...

Alternative fuel for vehicles is...

17 hours ago | Motors

Bank Windhoek’s head of specialist finance, Saara Shivute, said that increasing the use of alternative fuels for vehicles will help reduce consumers’ fuel costs, minimize...

Independence Day Reflection

17 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Frans UusikuIn a couple of days, Namibians will be marching yet again in celebration of Namibia’s 32 years of political independence.As customary, 21...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 17 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

City’s buses idle

1 day - 16 March 2022 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s bus service has been able to use only around 20 of its 64 buses daily in recent weeks.About 3 000 passengers...

Step up for urban agriculture

1 day - 16 March 2022 | Agriculture

The Namibian Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) announced beneficiaries of almost N$2.4 million at the Windhoek municipality on Monday.This forms part of Japan’s assistance to Namibia...

Forged Covid-19 test results sentence...

1 day - 16 March 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • Jana-Mari SmithThe Windhoek High Court handed a partial victory to a medical student jailed for two years for forging Covid-19 test results by...

Not a penny for Brakwater

2 days ago - 15 March 2022 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda NelFor the past 18 years, residents and businesses of Brakwater have paid over funds – both endowment and betterment – to be...

Load More