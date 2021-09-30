Laughter, sadness, joy, wonders and timeless stories

EU & Namibian film festival to start next week

30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian edition of the European Union (EU) film festival kicks off in the capital on 6 October, with screenings every Wednesday until 1 December at The Village Opera House in Liliencron Street. Best of all is that entrance is free!
Also, in response to the new Covid reality, screenings will be both live and online.
Featured on the line-up, are a number of award winning European (six) and Namibian (three) movies, covering different genres and topics, each with a unique story-telling approach.
The Namibian movies are The White Line, Kukuri and Kapana, and they have been generously provided by Gravel Road Distributions and Ombetje Yehinga Organisation.
The festival kicks off with the EU selected movie The Constitution next Wednesday (6 October 2021).
Hosted under the theme, “Life is about laughter, sadness, joy, wonders and timeless stories”, the festival is jointly organised by the Goethe Institute, the Embassy of Finland, the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre, the Italian Club, and the Embassy of Spain.
The complete line-up will be announced in due course, or check out facebook.com/euffnam for updates.

