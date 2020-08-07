Lazarus Jacobs heads up NBC board

07 August 2020 | Business

The minister of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet endorsed the appointment of businessman Lazarus Jacobs (pictured), as the new board chair of the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), adding that newly appointed board members will serve for a period of three years effective 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2023. The new board comprises Tim Ekandjo who will serve as vice-chairperson, Michael Jimmy, Mona-Lisa Jacobs and re-appointments Moses Matjayi and Inonge Mainga-Sisamu. – Nampa

