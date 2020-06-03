Leaders discuss way forward

03 June 2020 | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference.
In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister in Canada, the two leaders spoke about the situation in Canada and Namibia, and the importance of a coordinated global approach to ensure the health and safety of all people, especially the most vulnerable. “They also discussed measures to build economic resilience and ensure a sustainable recovery for African countries, to diversify and strengthen supply chains for critical goods, and to ensure equitable access for all to vaccines once they are developed,” the statement read.
Opportunities to strengthen the relationship between Canada and Namibia include increased trade and investment, building upon Canada’s longstanding support for Namibia since its independence thirty years ago.
The Canadian government is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world. “The Prime Minister also spoke about a joint initiative he recently launched with the United Nations Secretary-General and the Prime Minister of Jamaica to accelerate the global response to the pandemic, and to mobilize access to critical development financing, including by low- and middle-income countries, to help them recover and build back into prosperous, resilient, and inclusive economies and societies.”

Similar News

 

Children forced to live on streets

1 week ago - 26 May 2020 | Government

Gobabis • [email protected] are currently 41 children known to be living on the streets in the Omaheke region, of which 31 are from Gobabis and...

Women’s issues not considered

2 weeks ago - 15 May 2020 | Government

An online poll that was conducted on Wednesday showed that 47% of participants do not think that African governments are taking women’s issues into consideration...

Infighting continues at CoW

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek’s chief executive Robert Kahimise has written to President Hage Geingob, asking him to intervene in City Police chief Abraham Kanime’s contract...

Stronger together

3 weeks ago - 08 May 2020 | Government

Celebrating Europe day on Saturday, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement will be implemented to bring development for all and to...

Okahandja progress report

3 weeks ago - 07 May 2020 | Government

Most local authorities in Namibia would be run prudently and effectively if politicians stuck to the oversight role instead of meddling in municipalities’ day-to-day operations,...

Protecting the health of women and girls across the...

3 weeks ago - 06 May 2020 | Government

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the peopleand governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health...

Kahimise questions illegal council meeting in court

4 weeks ago - 05 May 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] urgent application brought by Windhoek municipality CEO Robert Kahimise accusing councillors and management committee members of holding illegal meetings last week and...

Chaos erupts at Windhoek council meeting

1 month - 30 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] explosive City of Windhoek council meeting held yesterday afternoon stagnated for hours over a heated dispute between councillors over the legality of...

PDM, RDP approach police over council meeting

1 month - 29 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek city councillors this morning opened a criminal case against Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu and acting city CEO Pahukeni Titus for violating...

Kanime contract extension under fire

1 month - 21 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Democratic Movement (PDM) Windhoek city councillor Ignatius Semba has turned to the Windhoek High Court to ask that the court on an...

Latest News

Vir ’n aandjie af

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Sean K part of African...

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

N$58 million to clean schools...

20 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.According to education executive director,...

N$1.4 million for shorn prison...

20 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Mining expo cancelled

20 hours ago | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.This comes after the Chamber initially announced that...

Another boost for disaster relief

20 hours ago | Disasters

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and...

A new home for orphaned...

20 hours ago | Environment

Two lion cubs – the sole survivors of human wildlife conflict in the Sesfontein area – were relocated and released onto a 25 000ha fenced...

N$1.5 million to National disaster...

22 hours ago | Banking

A monetary contribution of N$1.5 million was handed over to the Government by First National Bank, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.The funding aims at...

Health supplies for ministry

1 day - 02 June 2020 | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministryof health and social services last week.“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching...

Load More