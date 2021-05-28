Leadership training continues with big contribution

Pictured FLTR are Old Mutual’s Ndangi Katoma with Dr Chrisna von-Gericke Fourie of ALI at the signing of the partnership agreement.

Old Mutual committed to a three-year partnership agreement valued at N$300 000 annually for three years with the Africa Leadership Institute (ALI), to train and develop primary and high-schools principals and head of departments of government schools.

The 3-year agreement is an extension of an existing 14-years partnership between Old Mutual and ALI, with the aim to equip school management with the necessary leadership knowledge and skills through the Transformational Leadership Certificate as endorsed by the Ministry of Basic Education and Culture, as well as the National Qualifications Authority (NQF level 5), in Namibia.

Old Mutual’s investment will be channelled towards the learning material, class facilitation and accommodation of the trainees over the 3-year period.

To date, Old Mutual has invested over N$5 million enabling over 500 principals and heads of departments to graduate from the course successfully.

“With this renewed agreement a further 45 school education leaders are expected to be trained, demonstrating that we is committed to help build capacity and skills of the leaders in the education sector,” said Ndangi Katoma, Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy at Old Mutual.



Life changing

Dr Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie, Co-Founder and Training Director of Africa Leadership Institute, extended her appreciated to Old Mutual as she reflected on the 14-year relationship and life-changing course that has given birth to many leaders who finish the course with an enlightened and refreshed perspective on their purpose and role.

Training for the selected applicants will commence on 31 May, with school principals and heads of departments selected from all 14 regions. This ensures that the knowledge and skills are spread evenly to uplift the standard of education in Namibia.



