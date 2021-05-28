Leadership training continues with big contribution

28 May 2021 | Education

Old Mutual committed to a three-year partnership agreement valued at N$300 000 annually for three years with the Africa Leadership Institute (ALI), to train and develop primary and high-schools principals and head of departments of government schools.
The 3-year agreement is an extension of an existing 14-years partnership between Old Mutual and ALI, with the aim to equip school management with the necessary leadership knowledge and skills through the Transformational Leadership Certificate as endorsed by the Ministry of Basic Education and Culture, as well as the National Qualifications Authority (NQF level 5), in Namibia.
Old Mutual’s investment will be channelled towards the learning material, class facilitation and accommodation of the trainees over the 3-year period.
To date, Old Mutual has invested over N$5 million enabling over 500 principals and heads of departments to graduate from the course successfully.
“With this renewed agreement a further 45 school education leaders are expected to be trained, demonstrating that we is committed to help build capacity and skills of the leaders in the education sector,” said Ndangi Katoma, Executive: Marketing, Communications and Customer Strategy at Old Mutual.

Life changing
Dr Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie, Co-Founder and Training Director of Africa Leadership Institute, extended her appreciated to Old Mutual as she reflected on the 14-year relationship and life-changing course that has given birth to many leaders who finish the course with an enlightened and refreshed perspective on their purpose and role.
Training for the selected applicants will commence on 31 May, with school principals and heads of departments selected from all 14 regions. This ensures that the knowledge and skills are spread evenly to uplift the standard of education in Namibia.

Similar News

 

‘Accountability is zilch’ – Kandjeke on NSFAF’s books

4 days ago - 23 May 2021 | Education

While calls for free tertiary education have climaxed, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) failed to provide sufficient documentation on how it spent billions...

Edupreneurs on the go

1 week ago - 21 May 2021 | Education

The Edupreneurs project that began at the end of March is in full swing.The project – launched by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in...

An Edulution revolution

1 week ago - 19 May 2021 | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation has again supported the Edulution programme with an amount of N$150 000.Corporate Social Investment Manager Revonia Kahivere, expressed her...

Só presteer leerders beter

1 week ago - 19 May 2021 | Education

Transformerende leierskap en die kreatiewe gebruik van ruimtes in skole kan help om leerders se prestasies te verbeter, hul emosionele welwees te bevorder, en hulle...

Unam halves faculties

4 weeks ago - 30 April 2021 | Education

University of Namibia (Unam) Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu announced that the institution has merged its eight faculties into four, effective 1 June 2021.Speaking at the university’s...

CAs ready for the real world

1 month - 27 April 2021 | Education

Thirty-seven candidates successfully cleared the final hurdle to becoming fully-fledged Chartered Accountants in Namibia last week. They constituted 38% of candidates enrolled to write the...

Learners master German

1 month - 20 April 2021 | Education

The German ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck, Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) Principal Kristin Eichholz and teachers involved in teaching German as a foreign language,...

CLaSH makes donation to DHPS

1 month - 14 April 2021 | Education

The executive director of the Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (CLaSH), Heide Beinhauer, recently visited the Diagnostic and Support...

Namcol, Education take hands

1 month - 12 April 2021 | Education

The education ministry spent around N$27 million available to develop online teaching and learning material to counter the effects brought on by Covid-19 on the...

Learning through sport

1 month - 06 April 2021 | Education

Today (6 April) is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) and within the framework of the Integrated Physical Education and School...

Latest News

New Covid measures: What you...

28th of May 14:32 | Health

Health and social services minister of Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Namibia. At the announcement earlier today,...

Fuel unchanged, but RFA levy...

3 hours ago | Business

While the energy ministry announced that fuel prices for June remain unchanged, the finance ministry approved an increase of 7c/l in the Road User Levy...

Warm your home with winter...

5 hours ago | Life Style

Spending many hours indoors during winter can cause homeowners to start loathing their homes. Though some might consider seasonal decorating unnecessary, changing up a home’s...

The time to quit smoking...

5 hours ago | Health

“The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins the annual global movement of “World No Tobacco Day” with “Commit to Quit” as theme to encourage smokers...

Die SUV-stryd woed voort

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzKIA Motors het onlangs sy reeks van klein familievoertuie uitgebrei met die bekendstelling van die oulike Sonet.Die kompakte SUV segment is uiters...

Money and your mindset

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] you want to know the difference between when debt is a want or a need, then you don’t want to miss the...

Transform your winter body now

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] say summer bodies are made in the winter. But, if you’re ready to transform your body now,then don’t miss this exciting competition.BodyTech...

On the rail again

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Accidents

TransNamib announced that the line that was damaged during the derailment of nine fuel tankers near Brakwater on 25 May 2021, has been restored and...

Women’s health clinic next week

1 day - 27 May 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday, 3 June 2021.Screening will be for cervical (Pap smear)...

Load More