Leading discussions in the industry

14 March 2022 | Economics

Decision-makers from government and the private sectors gathered at the Namibian Institutional Investors Forum that took place in Swakomund last week, to discuss the country’s economic growth through alternative investments.
Chief executive of MN Capital Group and host Michael Ndinisa, represents an investment communication and institutional business development firm that specialises in providing institutional incentives to developing companies, including front corporations, as well as government, retirement benefits, and foreign funds.
The two-day forum, themed “Harnessing Alternative Investment to Drive Economic Recovery”, welcomed close to 100 top investment professionals from Namibia and internationally. The program focused on policymakers and regulators who have a direct impact on pension funds, insurance firms, development financial institutions, and individual investors.
Guest speakers included bishop Joshua Maponga (founder and CEO of Farmers of Thought Institute), Kenneth Matomola (CEO of Namfisa), Tiaan Bazuin (CEO of Namibian Stock Exchange), Martin Inkumbi (CEO of the Development Bank of Namibia), and Presidential Economic Advisor, James Mnyup.
Hileni Nghinaunye, portfolio manager at Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers (Namibia), who was also a main sponsor of the event recapped, saying the forum was an informative and productive set of days.
“The presenters were relevant to this year and what it holds for us. As an asset manager, I would like to see different parties to combat the industry’s regulatory issues. We should interrogate these issues and recap on the funding gap from the speaker of the Development Bank of Namibia or GIPF as an example, between the greenfield and brownfield type of transactions and the tapping in of SME financing. The challenge is that the current investors, trustees, institutional investors and pension funders don’t have an appetite for the greenfield, so we need to come up with a workable model to close this gap. The best way is to speak to an institutional investor and have trustees on stage to explain their willingness of risk taking and how far they’d run the mile to allocate capital to this type of asset class,” she said.

Working together
Throughout the two-day discussion, strategies were shared on how industries can work together with regulators to come up with a well-managed equity SME funds for Namibia.
Bishop Joshua brought a disruptive and thought-provoking speech on ensuring that the economy start updating their software, being mindful of their resources and upgrading its relevance to laws and policies that were created in an outdated era.
James Mnyupe illustrated government plans around its green hydrogen initiatives, saying that Namibia has experienced a spike in investment leads, primarily in green hydrogen, with additional leads indicating interest in agriculture and tourism. This demonstrates Namibia's development and future investment prospects, which are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, a topic that will surely see a future at the next forum to look into the role of investment and asset managers that encourage asset owners to focus on alternatives, with potentially higher returns as well as asset classes delivering superior returns in Namibia.
The next forum is set to be held in Mauritius in May 2022. More information on registrations can be obtained via Michael Ndinisa on [email protected]

