Learn the ins and outs of agriculture online

Agribank launches podcast

Agribank launched a two-season podcasting service that covers eight episodes each.

The podcasts are hosted by Ndeshihafela Shinedima (aka Reina Nelao), Agribank’s brand ambassador for the women and youth scheme that was introduced late last year.

Podcasts are hosted on platforms that offer ample amount of storage and the content (episodes) can be distributed to various social media platforms.

The Agribank podcasts are hosted on the Spotify and Apple podcast platforms and already began last week, and will in future be hosted every second Tuesday for eight episodes.

The first season covers topics like rangeland management, farm maintenance, livestock production, horticulture production, financial literacy, women and youth, agri-tech innovations, and agricultural marketing.

In the meantime, Agribank has expanded its social media platforms and can now also be found on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The bank encourages clients and stakeholders to make use of online platforms to access services, in a bid to minimize the risk of Covid-19 exposure. In this regard, clients are urged to make use of online payments, submit online applications, call Agribank offices for consultations and general enquiries as well as use the website and social media platforms for general enquiries.



