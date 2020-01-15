Learn the ropes from masters

15 January 2020 | Business

The first in a series of workshops at the Goethe Institut start on Saturday (18 January).
The I Create Namibia workshops is a series organised by entrepreneur and graphic designer Betty Sibeso in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Namibia. It focuses on different topics relevant to the creative industries in Namibia.
The monthly workshops each have a theme and welcome a speaker with experience to share knowledge to motivate other creatives towards pursuing their endeavours. From business administration and finances to the importance of self-motivation, these workshops should not be missed.
The first edition features Cindy van Wyk, a writer and sub-editor and focuses on planning for the year.
Next in line is how to run a creative business taking place on 2 February. On 28 March, attendees can look forward to learning everything about tax, while the session on 25 April will dive into funding, loans and grants.
Each workshop also has a component of creation through which attendees will have some fun! Each workshop costs N$100 and takes place from 10:00 to 12:00.
For more information, contact 085 6950285 or send an email to [email protected]

