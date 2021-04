Learners master German

The German ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck, Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) Principal Kristin Eichholz and teachers involved in teaching German as a foreign language, on Tuesday handed over German Language Diplomas (DSD) to those learners who demonstrated their talents by mastering the language at a very high level. Pictured here DSD II learners Kennedy Motsamai, Umuna Muetudhana, Etuhole Mweuta, Marcha Aupindi, Pekakarua Karamata as well as the learners of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 (Cambridge) who successfully passed the DSD I. Photo contributed