Learning through sport

IDSDP commemorated at Immanuel Shifidi SS

06 April 2021 | Education

Today (6 April) is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) and within the framework of the Integrated Physical Education and School Sport (IPESS) Policy, Namibia joins the rest of the world in marking the occasion.
The main event takes place in the Khomas region at Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School in Windhoek where 40 learners (aged 13 to 17 years) as well as PE teachers, coaches and volunteers are participating. //Kharas, Hardap and Otjozondjupa are organizing similar events in their respective schools adhering to all Covid-19 regulations.
The overall objectives of the day are to:
• Create awareness on the importance of sports as a driver of social change, community development, peace and sustainable development.
• Promote quality physical education for life for improved health and well-being through sport and physical activity.
• Enhance young people’s knowledge on Covid-19 and how to prevent or safeguard oneself against HIV, early and unintended pregnancies and gender-based violence through fun games and sports.
• Empower young girls and women to contribute to economic and social development.

Focus on fitness
The focus is to get learners participating in different sport codes, fun games and getting age-appropriate Covid-19, sexual reproductive health and life skills messages across. The Media & Information Literacy Learning Initiative (Milli) will provide and facilitate an information session for the learners on media literacy (social media, cyber bullying etc.) and also give career guidance during the Sports Day.
Half of the participants at the participating schools will be girls and learners with disabilities and other special needs, who will be encouraged to equally participate during the day to promote inclusion and ensure that no one feels left out.
According to education, arts and culture minister Esther Anna Nghipondoka, the ISDP promotes sport and exercise as a cost-effective and meaningful tool to address a wide range of needs related to education, health, social inclusion, youth development, gender equality, peace-building and sustainable development.
“These challenges are faced by the youth and in communities all across Namibia. This gives an opportunity to engage with them and have them learn through play,” she said.

