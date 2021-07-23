LEFA teaches others the ropes

Pictured from the BLTR: Junian Gaweseb (Facilitator - NMfGJ), LEFA drivers Markus Kasanga, Timoteus Simbinde, Sakaria Nghikukuete, Mugaba Bertrand, Simon Mema and Jean-Luc Mutwari. Front: Afra Schimming-Chase (Facilitator - FCN), Natalie Russmann (KAS Resident Representative), Kalipi Aluvilu (LEFA Co-Founder) and Claudia Gossow (KAS Programme Manager) Photo contributed

A sustainable business empowerment training workshop was successfully concluded in the capital last week.

Hosted by LEFA Transportation Services (Pty) Ltd in association with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V. Namibia-Angola Office (KAS), the training targeted 30 independent small business owners/ shuttle drivers focused on empowering and uplifting LEFA’s small business partners, giving them innovative and sustainable tools, knowledge and skills to successfully expand their operations across Namibia.

In collaboration with LEFA’s support and operational guidance, these small business owners can now further develop themselves and their businesses.

Due to Covid regulations, the 30 participants were separated into four groups over a period of eight days from 11 to 18 July 2021. The drivers engaged with professionals with extensive knowledge offered by two separate training providers, namely Franklin Covey Namibia (FCN) and Namibia Men for Gender Justice (NMfGJ).

The two facilitators aimed to improve the shuttle drivers’ approach to managing and supporting their customers more efficiently, while maintaining a culturally sensitive and sustainable business approach, simultaneously working on establishing a healthy balance between professional and personal growth and development.

This knowledge included learning soft skills like professionalism and appearance, effective communication and listening skills, as well as managing demanding customers and understanding issues of sexual harassment, gender-based violence, alcohol and drug abuse in their day-to-day operations, and dealing with persons with disabilities and international customers.

LEFA, established in 2018, is committed to transforming the local passenger transportation industry through initiatives like these, to make passenger transportation safer, more reliable and more convenient.

LEFA is currently working on various projects such as Inclusive Mobility for All, where LEFA will be seeking partners to procure wheelchair accessible vehicles, a new service product on the LEFA app. This will give individuals with limited mobility an on-demand transport service, helping them live normal lives.