Legacy of Love cycles for hope

09 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected]

Ronel and Sybrand de Beer along with 40 other mountain bikers will line up for the Nedbank Desert Dash in the capital on Friday in their Legacy of Love cycling gear.
The De Beers (two-man team) join Anri Parker, Danie van Aswegen, Gert Maritz, Hentie Hough, Gregor von Medeazza, Daneel van der Walt and Jaco Esterhuyzen, Franco Smit, John Valentin, Petrus Meiring, Pierre Lambert, Johan Fourie, Cobus de Waal, Jan van Blerk (soloists), Johan de Beer / Adriana de Beer, Kallie Grünschloss / JG van der Westhuizen, Hannes Tait / Xavier Kordus, Johann Liebenberg / Anja Potgieter, Schalk van der Merwe / Gerard Tromp (two-man teams), Willem Steenkamp / Van der Merwe Tromp / Philippus Tromp / Christelle Tromp, Ingram van Heerden / Jo van Heerden / Johan Mouton / Christine Mouton, André Smit / André Delport / Grant Muller / Petra Muller, Ruan Hough / Jacobus van Zyl / Michael Pekalski / FC Marais (four-man teams) ride for families and parents who have lost a loved one to death.

In memoriam
Legacy of Love cycles in remembrance of Jeandré Bock, Jessica Kotze, Mia Maritz, Rarinovandu Ndjitaviua, Carissa Oosthuizen, Mirey Valentin, Edwardo Nel, Ru-aan Zenely Papo, Louise Engelhard, Nico Tromp, Rika Grové, Chris van Rooyen, Louis Nyhof, André van Staden, Gerhard Beyleveld, Hans Botha, Topper Kühn, Johan Venter, Piet Basson, Vilho Nengosho, Dawid Krause, Ingrid Angermund, Freddy van Wyk, Patrick Borruso, Philip Mouton, Nico du Toit, Schalk Steyn, Marissa Lochner, Renaldo Coetzee, Gawie Koekemoer, Christo Greyling, Beulah du Pont, Wilhelm Mosehuus, Danie Myburgh / Welma Myburgh, Dee Thakur, Marquis Pretorius, Hennie Maré, Frikkie Engels, Gerald Henry McCarthy, Tersius Annandale, Ingrid Scholtz, Piet Engelbrecht, Ingo Kirstaedter, Yolande Olivier, Marina Pitout, Daan Liebenberg, Neel Dodds, Malie Snyman and Riette van Wyk.
Leukemia patients Jean Pootbaudier (3) and Udo Kleinstüber (72) will benefit from Legacy of Love's campaign.
Legacy of Love said: “We would like to express our gratitude to our sponsors, partners and volunteers for their continued and loyal support of our projects and functions. Whether their contribution is cash or in kind, makes no difference. These companies assist us every year. A special word of thanks to Robert de Villiers of African Personnel Services (APS), our anchor sponsor, who sponsored us for three major events this year. APS sponsored the annual Legacy of Love golf day, mountain bike family day and the candle lighting ceremony last Thursday night.”
Legacy of Love first rode the Desert Dash in 2019.

