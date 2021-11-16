Legacy of Love Dashing for Covid victims

16 November 2021 | Sports

The Legacy of Love cycling team will be riding in the Nedbank Desert Dash in December to raise money for families that lost loved ones due to Covid.
This year the team consists of 46 riders, of which two of the two-man teams are sponsored by Nedbank Namibia.
Team member Ronel de Beer says the team will ride mainly for families who lost loved ones to Covid and will raise money for a specially facilitated trauma retreat for children who have lost their parents to the virus.
“We cherish our relationship with Nedbank and the organisers, as without their support, we could not have reached the number of participants we did.”
Legacy of Love was established in 2017 after Ronel and her husband Sybrand lost their 11-year-old daughter Lumé due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Lumé’s love for life and the writings in her journal about love, inspired her parents to use this platform to share the family's story, inspire, heal, comfort, and relate to other parents in similar situation. Through various Legacy of Love projects they promote loving unconditionally, as in 1 Corinthians 13, and living with a purpose and urgency.
De Beer, with several Desert Dash races under her belt, says every year the Dash is unique. “I believe we will once again have a challenging time, especially this year, and we just have to tackle it with the best attitude and mindset possible. As Legacy of Love riders, we have an impact on the sport and the community with our message of having faith, maintaining hope and giving love, especially in such times as these.”

Going strong
Ronel says this is the third year that she and Sybrand are taking part in the Dash although they were not originally avid cyclists. In 2017, their friend, Frank Vermeulen, did the Dash with Lume’s name on his calves. In 2018, Sybrand’s brother, Johan, and Corné Brand took part in the Dash and asked them to design shirts for Legacy of Love team.
In 2019, Ronel and Sybrand themselves decided to take part in the race. “While I was part of a four-man team, Sybrand started off with a solo race. His story is truly inspirational. Last year—2020—we were both in the same 4-man team, as he had heart problems and was supposed to take it easy. This year, he had a triple heart bypass in June, and in August we decided to register as a two-man team.”
Ronel states that faith, hope, and love are the three primary gifts Christians have. “A deeper look at faith, hope and love is found in 1 Thessalonians 1:3, where Paul explains: “Let your work be produced by faith. Let your labour be motivated by love and have patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Legacy of Love projects include Act of Kindness Comfort Boxes, personalized boxes given to people who are facing trauma in life, such as the loss of a loved one, serious illness, divorce, retrenchment, and so forth
“Each box has a message of faith, hope and love, with items that will comfort, soothe and give you hope. The recipient will know that someone cares and understands.”

Buddy Bench
The second project is Buddy Bench at primary schools. The buddy bench eliminates loneliness and fosters friendships on the playground. “Showing love to other children, stop bullying, and comfort those that feel alone. Ultimately children should use the bench to spread hope, love, and faith. A strong message of caring and love accompanies the benches,” she says.
Another project involves teams or individuals who can participate in the Legacy of Love clothing and create awareness and funding for projects. Legacy of Love also holds retreats for families, children, and teams to recover and rebuild through specific programmes.
The Legacy of Live riders this year are Anri Parker, Danie van Aswegen, Jan van Blerk, Hentie Hough, John Valentine, Pierre Lambert, Joachim Klitske, Daneel van der Walt, Tjaart van der Walt, Cobus de Waal, Francois Smit, Johan Fourie, Gert Maritz, Gregor von Medeazza, Sybrand and Ronel de Beer, Johan and Adriana de Beer, Johann Liebenberg, Anja Potgieter, Gerard Tromp, Schalk van der Merwe, Kallie Grunschloss, JG van der Westhuizen, Hannes Tait, Grant and Petra Müller, André Delport, André Smit, Ingram and Jo van Heerden, Johann and Christine Mouton, Philippus and Christelle Tromp, Cyril Kitching, Karel Esterhuizen, Clinton Mcelhone and Jean Langeveldt.

Similar News

 

New relay records set

1 week ago - 10 November 2021 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala, which took place in Windhoek last weekend, saw two new relay records.Juliette Senekal, Ernst Jansen, Mikayla Geyser, and...

Cohen wins again

1 week ago - 10 November 2021 | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) won the Bank Windhoek National Fistball Tournament held in Windhoek last weekend.CFC 1 and its club...

Schools MTB league a roaring success

1 week ago - 05 November 2021 | Sports

The finals of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League took place at the IJG Trails at the end of October.The event was the fifth race...

Swimming action this weekend

1 week ago - 05 November 2021 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala takes place at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek today and on Saturday.With a vast age range of...

Inspiring future cyclists by Dashing

1 week ago - 05 November 2021 | Sports

With 1 month to go for the longest single-stage mountain bike race in Namibia, local cyclists are getting ready to make their mark.From Friday, 10...

Fistball teams ready to battle it out

1 week ago - 04 November 2021 | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament takes place at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) at 8:30 in Windhoek this Saturday.On match day, hosts CFC...

Help Rosewood do the Dash

2 weeks ago - 01 November 2021 | Sports

Rosewood Academy is a Windhoek-based small private educational institution with approximately 165 registered learners. It is known for its inclusive educational philosophy. Rosewood is the...

Sports personalities shine at awards

2 weeks ago - 31 October 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s Olympic silver medallist, Christine Mboma, was named Sports Woman, Junior Sports Woman and Sports Star of the year at the 17th edition of the...

Special Olympic nationals one for the books

3 weeks ago - 21 October 2021 | Sports

The power that sport has to break down barriers was evident as the final instalment Special Olympics Namibia (SON) national sports that took place at...

Spanish support for school sports

3 weeks ago - 21 October 2021 | Sports

Following a request to Spanish ambassador Antonio Javier Romera Pintor by Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda earlier this year about a collaboration with the municipality and...

Latest News

Brandstof styg sedert Januarie met...

2 hours ago | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] is gekenmerk deur verskeie brandstofprysstygings, met inligting verskaf deur die ministerie van mynwese en energie wat daarop wys dat pryse sedert die...

Keeping Namibians on the move

13 hours ago | Motors

Bank Windhoek awarded salespersons and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry during its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in the capital recently.The awards recognised...

Tref-en-trap bestuurder kry borg

18 hours ago | Accidents

Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy ’n fietsryer raak gery het en van die toneel gevlug het, is borgtog toegestaan maar is...

Special support for SPCA

22 hours ago | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid...

Tax payers foot state’s LGBTQ...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia Equal Rights Movement on Monday called on home affairs minister Albert Kawana and government to stop abusing tax payers’ money to...

Vaccination of children allowed

23 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]“The responsibility has now shifted from government to the public,” health minister Kalumbi Shangula said in the capital on Friday, while announcing the...

Legacy of Love Dashing for...

23 hours ago | Sports

The Legacy of Love cycling team will be riding in the Nedbank Desert Dash in December to raise money for families that lost loved ones...

Keeping Ongos connected

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect signed a commercial connectivity agreement on 10 November, confirming that Paratus will be the technology / infrastructure partner to bring...

NWR MD reacts to video

1 day - 16 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelThe managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) responded to a video beingcirculated on social media of guests supposedly only being offered...

Load More