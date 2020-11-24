Lekker tourism expo around the corner
24 November 2020 | Events
According to the organisers, the expo is an opportunity for tourism service suppliers to introduce and exhibit special offers for the local and SADC market so that travellers can access affordable Namibian tourism offers.
“Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the tourism industry due to travel restrictions and the resulting slump in demand, which inevitably gave rise to the need for reassessments, restrategizing and supportive cooperation,” says Yvonne von Holtz.
“With this in mind, we are reserving a hall for tourism service suppliers to create a central hub offering them an opportunity to network with customers and distribute rates. We will also host a general networking event on 2 December at 19:00. This is for members of the entire tourism sector who wish to exchange ideas and strategies amongst each other,” she says.
She adds that many freelance tour guides have been badly affected by Covid-19, which forced them to become innovative and offer alternative services and products in an attempt to keep their heads above water. “In light of this, we wish to extend a helping hand through affording all freelance tour guides a dedicated space at the expo at no cost, giving them an opportunity to offer and showcase their services and products to the general public.”
Entertainment
Yvonne says that they also want to support the entertainment industry whose members were just as badly affected by Covid-19. “We are excited to announce a fantastic line up of artists which we secured with the assistance of Tribe One Bookings.”
• 1 December: 17:00 Izzy Martin; 19:00 Jacob & Taylor
• 2 December: 17:00 The Ell’s; 19:00 Vaughn Ahrens band
• 3 December: 17:00 Miss H; 19:00 Riaan Smit
The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo takes place at the Droombos & Vinyard Country Estate on the outskirts of Windhoek from 1 to 3 December 2020. Opening times daily are from 14:00 to 22:00. Entrance is N$30 for adults, N$15 for children from 6 to 12 years, and free for kids under 6. Register for the network event at www.localislekker.travel/b2b/
For more information contact [email protected] or 081 122 7771; or [email protected] or 081 626 4242.