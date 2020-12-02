Lekker tourism expo on the go

Check out what's on offer now!

02 December 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo is currently underway in the capital, providing prospective travellers the opportunity to see what’s available, and for operators to show off what they have on offer.
According to the organisers, the expo is an opportunity for tourism service suppliers to introduce and exhibit special offers for the local and SADC market so that travellers can access affordable Namibian tourism offers.
“Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the tourism industry due to travel restrictions and the resulting slump in demand, which inevitably gave rise to the need for reassessments, restrategizing and supportive cooperation,” says Yvonne von Holtz.
“With this in mind, we are reserving a hall for tourism service suppliers to create a central hub offering them an opportunity to network with customers and distribute rates,” she says.

Entertainment
Yvonne says that they also want to support the entertainment industry whose members were just as badly affected by Covid-19. This evening as from 17:00 The Ell’s take to the stage, followed by Vaughn Ahrens and his band at 19:00. Tomorrow (3 December), Miss H performs at 17:00 ahead of Riaan Smit at 19:00.
The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo takes place at the Droombos & Vinyard Country Estate until 3 December 2020. Opening times are from 14:00 to 22:00. Entrance is N$30 for adults, N$15 for children from 6 to 12 years, and free for kids under 6. For more information contact [email protected] or 081 122 7771; or [email protected] or 081 626 4242.


