Lending rates for home loans adjusted

Bank Windhoek has adjusted its mortgage lending rate. Photo Wealth Professional

After the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) has announced the decrease of the policy rate from 4.25% to 4.00%, Bank Windhoek has announced the reduction of it’s prime lending rate by 0.25%.

The prime lending rate has decreased from 8% to 7.75%, while the mortgage lending rate will decrease from 9% to 8.75%. The changes will be effective from Tuesday 23 June.

According to Diederik Kruger, head of funding and liquidity management at Bank Windhoek that while the possibility of more cuts cannot be ruled out at this point, the bank expects that the benefit from the sharp cuts will gradually alleviate the debt burden of our clients. “This should see some recovery in economic activity,” he said.

For more information, contact the Treasury Department 061 299 1641.

