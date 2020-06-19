Lending rates for home loans adjusted
19 June 2020 | Business
The prime lending rate has decreased from 8% to 7.75%, while the mortgage lending rate will decrease from 9% to 8.75%. The changes will be effective from Tuesday 23 June.
According to Diederik Kruger, head of funding and liquidity management at Bank Windhoek that while the possibility of more cuts cannot be ruled out at this point, the bank expects that the benefit from the sharp cuts will gradually alleviate the debt burden of our clients. “This should see some recovery in economic activity,” he said.
For more information, contact the Treasury Department 061 299 1641.