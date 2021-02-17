Less kids involved in crashes

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund announced a reduction in injuries and fatalities involving children between the ages of zero and 15 years during the course of 2020.

The fund’s comparative crash statistics for 2019 and 2020 show that 379 children were injured in road crashes, which is a reduction of 31% from 550 recorded in 2019, while fatalities also decreased by 24% from 85 to 65 in 2020.

In a media statement, MVA Fund’s chief of corporate affairs Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said that despite the reduction in road crashes involving children, children remain vulnerable road users. “These figures are overtly high, considering Covid-19 restrictions on movement and school operations in 2020.”

Gaomas-Guchu said the MVA Fund will continue rolling out school activation initiatives to counter the worrisome trend of children perishing in road crashes, and ensure the reduction of injuries and fatalities among school going children.

“The MVA Fund calls for strengthened road safety compliance by all road users to make the journey to school safer; motorists are requested to slow down, be alert and obey speed limits around school vicinities. The public is reminded to report all crashes to the new accident response number: 9682,” said Gaomas-Guchu.

National Road Safety Council head of corporate communication, Ambrosius Tierspoor, reiterated that the road safety of children requires community wide collaboration in which parents are mostly required to ensure the safety of their children. “Parents should help us as a council to ensure that their children are safe. The Private Sector Road Safety Forum used to help us out by going to schools and assisting with safe journeys to school. It was not official, however, it is something that parents could collaborate on with the council and schools in the near future.” – Nampa



