Less kids involved in crashes

17 February 2021 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund announced a reduction in injuries and fatalities involving children between the ages of zero and 15 years during the course of 2020.
The fund’s comparative crash statistics for 2019 and 2020 show that 379 children were injured in road crashes, which is a reduction of 31% from 550 recorded in 2019, while fatalities also decreased by 24% from 85 to 65 in 2020.
In a media statement, MVA Fund’s chief of corporate affairs Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said that despite the reduction in road crashes involving children, children remain vulnerable road users. “These figures are overtly high, considering Covid-19 restrictions on movement and school operations in 2020.”
Gaomas-Guchu said the MVA Fund will continue rolling out school activation initiatives to counter the worrisome trend of children perishing in road crashes, and ensure the reduction of injuries and fatalities among school going children.
“The MVA Fund calls for strengthened road safety compliance by all road users to make the journey to school safer; motorists are requested to slow down, be alert and obey speed limits around school vicinities. The public is reminded to report all crashes to the new accident response number: 9682,” said Gaomas-Guchu.
National Road Safety Council head of corporate communication, Ambrosius Tierspoor, reiterated that the road safety of children requires community wide collaboration in which parents are mostly required to ensure the safety of their children. “Parents should help us as a council to ensure that their children are safe. The Private Sector Road Safety Forum used to help us out by going to schools and assisting with safe journeys to school. It was not official, however, it is something that parents could collaborate on with the council and schools in the near future.” – Nampa

Similar News

 

Namibian researcher survives lion attack

2 months ago - 11 December 2020 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] Botswana Wild Bird Trust (BWBT) researcher carrying out fieldwork as part of an ongoing biodiversity research and monitoring programme in Botswana's Okavango...

Road safety campaign begins

2 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Accidents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and First National Bank (FNB) have made donations worth N$158 000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for the festive season...

Road crashes decline dramatically

5 months ago - 21 August 2020 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia’s road crashes, injuries and deaths have experienced a dramatic decline compared to the same period over the previous...

‘Keep kids off the streets’ – MVAF

6 months ago - 07 August 2020 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to stay at home and off the streets while face-to-face...

HOGs seek help for Jennine

8 months ago - 16 June 2020 | Accidents

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Namibia and Harley-Davidson Windhoek have started a fundraising campaign for motorcyclist Jennine van Jaarsveld, who was seriously injured in an...

Fewer accidents in last six months

8 months ago - 15 June 2020 | Accidents

There was a 29% decline in vehicle crashes, 28% less injuries and 33% fewer fatalities when comparing statistics from 1 January to 7 June 2019...

Accidents ahead of lockdown

10 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Accidents

“As many are rushing to their respective regions pending the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions tonight, we urge drivers to adhere to the...

Veiligheidstrust vir fietsryers kom

1 year - 02 December 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel Met wetgewing wat tans nie aan die kant van die talle slagoffers op Namibiese paaie is nie, is hierdieWindhoeker vuur en vlam om...

Nuwe pad veroorsaak vinnig konsternasie

1 year - 19 September 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel Etlike ure ná die nuwe snelweg op die westelike verbypad Maandag geopen het, is die eerste ongeluk reeds aangemeld en spreek motoriste hul...

Rehobothers staan saam teen bees in pad

1 year - 05 May 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda NelMet talle ongelukke wat reeds veroorsaak is weens diere op of langs die B1 tussen Rehoboth en Windhoek, staan dié dorp se gemeenskap nou...

Latest News

Bowls tournament this weekend

13 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Bowling Association hosts the first leg of the 2021 National League this weekend, withmatches at the TransNamib Bowling club, Eros Bowling club and...

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry...

20 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

San turn to UNESCO for...

20 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenThe Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic...

Popular home décor trends for...

20 hours ago | Life Style

As we continue to live and work from within the home, a shift is likely to occur within many household’s monthly budgets. Rather than spending...

Win for RMB

20 hours ago | Banking

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank. RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman, says:...

N$200 000 for House Acacia...

1 day - 17 February 2021 | Society

On World Childhood Cancer Day, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$200 000 towards House Acacia of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).House Acacia...

Waves of change

1 day - 17 February 2021 | Technology

Along with the news that Paratus is the landing party for the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia, the former also welcomes private licensed operator Demshi...

Period poverty cripples future of...

1 day - 17 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] onset of menstruation for many Namibian teens poses a threat to their health, education, development and success later in life as they...

Restructuring recommended

2 days ago - 17 February 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, the independent analyst Rainer Ritter prepared a report as part of an investigation by the Ministry of...

Load More