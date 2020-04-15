Lessons for the tourism sector post-Covid-19

Windhoek • Mufaro Nesongano



Winston Churchill said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”.

A quick look at the situation in the Namibian tourism sector reveals that it is going through a period that requires it to re-engineer itself.

Chief executive of the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) Digu //Naobeb was recently quoted as saying that 6 000 vehicles for car hire companies are parked, more than 28 businesses have closed, and more than 1200 employees have lost their jobs.

The reality is that no one has all the solutions. Amidst this crisis though, there are lessons to learn which can be explored and taken advantage of.

Recently, South Africa Tourism hosted the "Tourism Recovery Plan" webinar, where useful lessons were shared that could be of use to the local tourism sector post-Covid-19.



Fundamentals

To get the best out of the sector, the fundamentals need to be right – one of which is making it easier for travellers to acquire visas. Government should be applauded for having started this initiative in September 2019, with over 60 countries (nearly half being from Africa) can receive a tourist visa upon arrival. Government could, therefore, look at adding more countries to the list to increase our visitor base.



Messaging

Post-Covid-19 countries need to work on messaging to take advantage of their distinct offerings. Recently, chairman of the Namibia Tourism Association (NTA) Bernd Schneider, said something interesting. He emphasized that Namibia is known as the country of wide-open spaces, which in itself has not been lost or will change. Considering that social distancing will be the norm for some months to come, Namibia can capitalize on its wide-open spaces that offers social distancing to whoever wants to visit.



Technology

The sector needs to harness the power of technology if it's to take advantage of travellers that use technology to make their travel arrangements. For instance, a travel app like LEFA can assist tourists searching for reliable transport, while PayToday can assist in making payments for products and services. With the world pushing towards harnessing technology as a way of life, companies can look at creating apps or better yet, making use of existing apps. For example, in February this year there were 687 000 Facebook users in Namibia, with that figure growing to 711 000 in March 2020. This is the potential reach that companies have at their disposal.



Markets

There is a need to tap into new markets or tackle current markets that have not received the necessary attention. International markets that have driven the tourism sector will not disappear overnight. However, post-Covid-19, there is an opportunity to look at emerging markets that could become significant contributors to Namibia's GDP in years to come. Equally, increasing our visibility within the SADC region is an opportunity the sector can look at.



Business model

With the disruption that Covid-19 has brought, there is a need to rethink current business models. For instance, if domestic travellers were a segment that as an operator, you did not pay much attention to, this is an opportunity to do so. Equally, if the pricing of products or activities was a hindrance for the domestic market, offering discounted rates or loyalty programs, could be something operators could look into to grow their local market share.



Partnerships

The last lesson was that if the tourism sector wants to get out of this crisis more robust, it would need to strengthen the current partnerships. Through alliances, great opportunities to collaborate can be explored. Opportunities that exist are media houses working with different establishments to create campaigns that can improve the sentiment of the sector amongst local travellers. Other partnerships could involve the use of social media influencers to market one's product or service more visible. There are many other partnerships that could be created, which reminds us of the African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”



