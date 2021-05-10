Let the hunt begin!
EES and Lioness drop a hit
10 May 2021
EES, who is known for his many collaborations and support of upcoming artists, has done it again teaming up with well-known Namibian female rapper, Lioness, and together they have developed an international club banger!
The song has managed to combine an extremely international musical sound with many African vocal chanting samples and obviously with that special "Nam Flava" spice - how EES always calls it.
Produced by the well-known Austrian producer D-Rush while on a visit in Namibia in 2019 for the pre-production of EES’ new album and then mixed by one of Germany's best sound engineers, Kraans de Lutin, one can hear and feel the difference in the international sounding quality of this production.
The video was shot in Namibia by Reggie Films and his team and then edited and colour graded by EES.
What makes the video interesting though, is the message at the beginning: “Let the hunt begin - (this video contains a special hidden message)” that needs to be found and decoded by viewers. Somewhat of a treasure hunt, it places EES right at the top of the currently trending NFT movement for musicians trending online.
