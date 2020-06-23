Let the sporting games begin!

23 June 2020 | Sports

Despite the number of people allowed at public gatherings still being limited during stage four of the state of emergency, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) has welcomed the announcement that contact sports can resume.
Health minister Kalumbi Shangula issued the guidelines for stage four after President Hage Geingob updated the nation on the latest measures of the state of emergency.
Shangula said sporting activities are permitted to resume, including contact sports as defined in the regulation, subject to adherence to the public gathering limit of 250 persons and health and hygiene protocols.
Speaking to Nampa, the NSC’s Freddy Mwiya said allowing contact sports to resume with its activities during stage four is a huge relief for all sport lovers. “We are already compiling directives which we are going to give out by Friday. What is important when all these sporting activities resume is adhering to social distancing protocols.”
He added that with regards to football, the academies can start strategising on how to divide their teams if they have over 250 players registered. “Academies can now use two or three different football fields to play their games if they have more than 250 players that are supposed to compete over a weekend. As for boxing, they can also start with their competitions but they have to adhere to the protocol of sanitising and having a thermometer at all sporting events,” he said.
Mwiya said that the sport ministry and the commission are currently not in a position to provide a thermometer to the different sport codes. “If a sport code wants to start competing, they must purchase their own devices and all equipment needed to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, otherwise they will have to wait until all the restrictions have been relaxed completely for them to start competing. Our current budget does not allow us to purchase all these materials for them,” he said.
Stage four of the state of emergency will come into effect at midnight on 29 June 2020 in all regions besides Erongo. – Nampa

