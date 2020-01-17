Let’s talk climate change

The Namibian Chamber of Environment together with the Namibia Scientific Society hosts a talk on climate change on 30 January.

The speakers are Prof Rob Marchant from the York Institute for Tropical Ecosystems who will be talking about the mountains and people of Africa and creating sustainable future from the past. Prof. Sheona Shackleton, deputy director for the African Climate and Development initiative will talk about transforming rural livelihoods to enhance resilience under climate change.

The mountain regions of Africa support the majority of its population and have the highest rainfall, biodiversity and agricultural production. Mountains have been centres of past development and conduits for the spread of crops, populations and technologies. But, they are also vulnerable to change. The mountain regions of Africa are highly threatened by climate change, population growth and land use change. Mountains provide an ideal natural laboratory to investigate the evolution of social–ecological systems, and to assess how the current challenges have evolved and what opportunities this past evolution has created.

To understand change and how best to manage this, we need to connect to those who know the landscape first-hand, developing solutions that have credibility and traction with communities, organisations and Governments.

Climate and land use futures will be presented and how these future perspectives can be used to inform future sustainability. Despite decades of attention to agricultural development, food insecurity and rural poverty, the latter continues to persist, especially among rural dwellers in Asia, Africa and Central America. These challenges are amplified as climate change-driven extreme events and variable weather patterns make small-scale production increasingly difficult.

Marchant’s research and teaching interests focus on the theme of vegetation dynamics and ecosystem change. In particular, he uses palaeo-ecology, vegetation modelling, archaeological, biogeographical and ecological data to determine the role of past events in shaping the present day composition and distribution of tropical vegetation.

Shackleton’s current research focusses on livelihood and landscape (social-ecological) change, with a particular interest in climate change as a driver and how it interacts with other shocks and stressors to influence adaptation, transformation and future livelihood trajectories.

The talk takes place at the Scientific Society and starts at 19:00.

