Licence expiring? Here’s what to do

31 March 2020 | Transport

The Roads Authority announced that all its offices, including NaTIS, the Transport Regulations Office and Weighbridges, will be closed until 16 April 2020 in compliance with directives to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
In the meantime, the following measures have been put into place:

Vehicle licences
If your vehicle's licence expires during the lockdown period, take note that there is a 21-day period of grace after the expiry date to renew your licence. No additional fees will be added during the grace period. An extension will be granted to those whose grace period expires during the lockdown, subject to approval by the ministry of works and transport. More info regarding this, will be communicated later.
NaTIS offices will attend to applications for the renewal of licences for goods vehicles and other vehicles that are used for critical / essential services during the lockdown.

Driving licence renewals
This will only be attended to after the lockdown period. No additional fees will be charged if a licence expired during the lockdown period.
NaTIS offices will attend to applications for the renewal of licences for drivers operating vehicles used for the transportation of goods vehicles and other vehicles that are used for critical / essential services during the lockdown.

Learner and drivers' licence testing
Those who have been booked for tests during the lockdown period will be attended to when offices reopen.

Roadworthy tests
This service will only be availed to clients with goods vehicles weighing more than 3500kg and that are being used to transport supplies for essential or critical services in and around the country.

Transport regulations office
This office will only attend to applications for Cross Border and Abnormal permits for goods vehicles carrying supplies for critical and essential services during the lockdown. Contact Marjorie Cloete at [email protected] for assistance.

