Licence renewal burden eased

Customers with multiple vehicles registered on his/her name, will be able to effect payment for the renewal of a vehicle licence without being affected by the debt/arrears of another vehicle/s registered under his/her name.

The Roads Authority (RA) made this announcement earlier today, saying that this arrangement is effective from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

However, the RA said that the renewal would only be permitted for vehicles that are fully paid up. No renewals will be permitted for vehicle licences that are in arrears or have outstanding penalties, until such time that the outstanding debt on that particular vehicle has been settled.

Moreover, in accordance with the Road Traffic and Transport Regulations Act, 2001, no vehicle is allowed to be operated on a public road with an expired license disc. Therefore, the RA reminds clients with expired or expiring vehicle licences to renew their licences on time.

In the meantime, the RA encourages vehicle owners who were affected by the linking of debts to take advantage of this temporary de-activation to renew licence discs of the vehicles that they intend to operate, while making arrangements to clear the outstanding debts in due time.

