Lidar receives sponsorship increase

Erika Reissner together with Serley Khaxas and a representative from Lidar. Photo: Contributed

The Lidar Community Foundation received support for the second consecutive year from Alexander Forbes.

The monthly sponsorship that came in effect from April will increase to N$6 000, According to Erika Reissner, marketing manager of Alexander Forbes, the funds will support the centre’s programmes and activities mainly for young girls and young mothers.

In March this year Alexander Forbes has also donated furniture valued at N$30 000 to improve the general set up for staff and members of the LIDAR Foundation. The furniture comprised desks and chairs for the centre.

The Director of Lidar Community Foundation Serley Khaxas thanked Alexander Forbes for their dependable and committed support towards the centre and its activities. She also urged other companies to come onboard and to support the LIDAR Foundation.

“The centre currently needs food items and financial support to keep its operations going. The centre is supporting 500 vulnerable young mothers and school going girls through structured educational programmes and a daily food supply,” Serley said.

If business or individuals want to support this endeavor, Serley can be contacted on 081 687 1537.



