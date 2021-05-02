Lifeline for Sam Nujoma stadium?

Mayor promises attention

The Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek is in dire need of upgrades. Photo Wikipedia

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor Job Amupanda said the municipality will not allow the Sam Nujoma stadium to spiral down a path of depreciation and devaluation, because it is a national asset that should benefit generations.

Amupanda responded in a media statement to questions on the plans the City has for the stadium after it was suspended last week by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to substandard infrastructure. CAF ordered that no international game may take place there until it is upgraded, because it is no longer fit for international football.

The suspension also resulted in CAF fining the Namibia Football Association U$6 000 for lack of technical facilities at the stadium.

Amupanda said he visited the stadium last week and CoW intends to develop a strategy to ensure that the stadium reclaims its former glory and not follow the “unfortunate path” of the Independence Stadium. He said council could simply not allow the stadium to collapse as it has benefited many generations.

The stadium is under the management of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and CoW, who are tasked with its maintenance. – Nampa

