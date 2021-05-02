Lifeline for Sam Nujoma stadium?

Mayor promises attention

02 May 2021 | Sports

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor Job Amupanda said the municipality will not allow the Sam Nujoma stadium to spiral down a path of depreciation and devaluation, because it is a national asset that should benefit generations.
Amupanda responded in a media statement to questions on the plans the City has for the stadium after it was suspended last week by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to substandard infrastructure. CAF ordered that no international game may take place there until it is upgraded, because it is no longer fit for international football.
The suspension also resulted in CAF fining the Namibia Football Association U$6 000 for lack of technical facilities at the stadium.
Amupanda said he visited the stadium last week and CoW intends to develop a strategy to ensure that the stadium reclaims its former glory and not follow the “unfortunate path” of the Independence Stadium. He said council could simply not allow the stadium to collapse as it has benefited many generations.
The stadium is under the management of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service and CoW, who are tasked with its maintenance. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Fitness training for soccer players

5 hours ago | Sports

African Connection (AC) Boxing and Fitness Academy has reached an agreement with Tura Magic Football Club (FC) that will see the latter attending a weekly...

Netball Premier League starts tonight

4 days ago - 30 April 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) on Thursday launched the 2021 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) season in the capital.The league, which starts tonight (Friday, 30 April),...

More youngsters start peddling

5 days ago - 29 April 2021 | Sports

The second leg of the 2021 FNB MTB Schools League saw 183 cyclists participating in the various age categories. “Although this number was slightly less...

WGCC hosts pairs qualifiers

6 days ago - 28 April 2021 | Sports

Last weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club (WGCC) hosted the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifiers for 2021, where on a pleasant summer’s day...

Fourth basketball camp another success

1 week ago - 27 April 2021 | Sports

The DHPS/BAS camp was held over three days – from Saturday, 24 April to Monday, 26 April, catering for 90 participants, including coaches and players.Participants...

Hafeni heading towards top soccer licence

1 week ago - 27 April 2021 | Sports

Ramblers Soccer Academy through its sponsorship with the Ohlthaver & List Group, was able to enrol Hafeni Ndeitunga, Football Coordinator of the Ramblers Academy, for...

Hefty fine of U$6 000

1 week ago - 26 April 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has been fined U$6 000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for using an unfit stadium - the Sam...

Annual basketball camp back on

1 week ago - 23 April 2021 | Sports

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in collaboration with the Basketball Artists School (BAS) will be hosting its third edition of the annually held DHPS/BAS Camp....

Top tennis this weekend

1 week ago - 23 April 2021 | Sports

Players from across the globe have been flocking to Windhoek since Tuesday in anticipation of the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour for Juniors that...

CFC extends its lead

2 weeks ago - 20 April 2021 | Sports

The second round of the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League saw Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) defeat hosts and rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) with a...

Latest News

Windhoek +30 Declaration adopted

5 hours ago | Local News

The Windhoek +30 Declaration was adopted on Monday during a conference held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and World Press Freedom...

Fitness training for soccer players

5 hours ago | Sports

African Connection (AC) Boxing and Fitness Academy has reached an agreement with Tura Magic Football Club (FC) that will see the latter attending a weekly...

Namibian cosmetics industry growing

5 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s cosmetics industry has grown considerably, with 34 businesses currently exporting cosmetics products worth over N$100 million per year, according to trade minister Lucia Iipumbu.She...

World Press Freedom Day celebrated...

1 day - 03 May 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] world needs to step up efforts to keep journalists safe, because in the past ten years, a journalist has been killed every...

Lifeline for Sam Nujoma stadium?

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Sports

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor Job Amupanda said the municipality will not allow the Sam Nujoma stadium to spiral down a path of depreciation and...

Robots for better Katutura traffic...

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana...

Mushrooms making a difference

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

First Lady Monica Geingos paid a visit to the Standard Bank Namibia's BioHab project site at Brakwater on the outskirts of Windhoek late last week....

Gobabis muni in the red

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the...

Netball Premier League starts tonight

4 days ago - 30 April 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) on Thursday launched the 2021 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) season in the capital.The league, which starts tonight (Friday, 30 April),...

Load More