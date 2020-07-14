Lighting up Katutura

14 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has invested N$15 million in electrifying 1 200 households in the informal settlements, commissioned in Katutura on Monday by minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni.
The areas that benefited are in the Moses Garoeb and Tobias Hainyeko constituencies, and the project will further be extended to Samora Machel and Otjomuise Extension 6 and 7.
Uutoni said the electrification project is aligned with the City’s five-year electrification plan, which is to electrify areas that are ready for electrification within the city.
He said the development and generation of electricity has changed the lives of many people drastically, starting from domestic use to industrial activities. “If one talks about domestic usages, there is hardly any task that does not require electricity like cooking, cleaning, entertainment and so on. On the other hand, if we look at the commercial and industrial sectors, all technology depends on the extraordinary creation of man.”
On her part, CoW Mayor Fransina Kahungu said the electrification of informal settlements in the country especially in the capital, will ease socio-economic conditions for citizens and visitors alike. “Equally, the extension of energy infrastructure to these areas eliminates the danger of fire caused by candle lights, a type of misfortune that has left many families destitute.” – Nampa

