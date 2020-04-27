Lighting up the night sky

27 April 2020 | Local News

“We still have no announcements of upcoming events, but let us keep our heads high and look at the stars!” says Waltraut Fritzsche of the Scientific Society in a media release.
Her positive statement refers specifically to the bright flashes in the sky over these past few nights. She says that there are the many questions people in Namibia still have regarding what they saw in the sky around 20 April, especially in northern Namibia. Of course, these were Comet Thatcher and the Lyrid Meteor Shower.
“Credit goes to Hannah Dalgleish, Garrett Cotter and the astronomy work group of our Society, especially Dr Michael Backes, Dr Eli Kasai and colleagues,” she says.

What are meteors?
According to the University of Namibia Astronomy Group, each flash is a falling meteor that reaches extremely high temperatures as it travels through the atmosphere which makes it glow brightly. To us, it looks like a falling star.
Most meteors are smaller than a grain of sand and so they are completely vaporised by the atmosphere and they never reach the earth's surface.
Meteors are fragments of ancient comets – objects in space made up of ice, dust, and very cold gas. As a comet traverses the solar system it might travel close to the sun. The sun’s intense radiation and wind impacts the comet and causes it to shed countless little bits and pieces of itself. If these remnants lie across the path of the earth as it orbits the sun, they become meteors entering our atmosphere.
The comet that caused the “shooting stars” we’ve seen in the most recent days is known as Comet Thatcher, named after the professor who discovered it in 1861. Every April, the earth passes through the debris left behind by Comet Thatcher. These events are called meteor showers and they often occur over several days and nights (but we only see them at night when the sky is dark!).
The meteor shower that was visible until 26 April, is called the Lyrid meteor shower (after the Lyra constellation). The Lyrids are some of the brightest and oldest meteor showers known to mankind, having been mentioned in records as early as 687 BC.
Comets typically come from the Kuiper belt or the Oort cloud, located billions of kilometres away – beyond Neptune. Comets are leftover objects from when the solar system formed around 4.5 billion years ago, that weren’t formed into planets.
Occasionally, a comet’s path can dramatically change and it may end up travelling across the solar system, due to gravitational interactions with other objects.

Is it possible to see a comet?
Yes! Comets can easily be seen with the use of a telescope, although it’s very rare to be able to see a comet with the naked-eye. A comet needs to be close and bright enough to earth for someone to see it without any equipment. You may have heard of Halley’s comet, the most famous comet which has been observed by the human eye since at least 240 BC.
Astronomers have calculated how the comet orbits around the solar system, so we know that Halley’s comet will next be visible from Earth in 2061.
The comet’s most recent appearance in April 1986 also caught the eyes of astronomers in Namibia.

