Lighting up your life
Spoiled for choice
23 September 2020 | Business
And if you aren’t already in the process of sprucing up your home, office or any other indoor or outdoor space, you will soon be thinking about it, because here you really are spoiled for choice.
The company boasts a comprehensive and diverse range of lighting products, featuring the hottest trends, latest technical developments, and top notch lighting products all while providing clients with the best possible service and advice.
Luminaires Direct is a Namibian-owned family business and besides the two branches in Windhoek, also has a branch in Swakopmund.
According to owner Claudia Spoerer, the branch in Prosperita opened five years ago and since then the business has grown in leaps and bounds. “In time we realised that coastal residents also want beautiful lighting options, so then we opened our branch in Swakopmund. And finally, around 18 months ago, we got the opportunity to open our Blue House showroom in the Southern Industrial Area, which has now grown into a in its own right.”
Sales consultant Johan Beukes says that Luminaires Direct focuses on providing clients with home lighting and bulbs, as well as commercial and industrial ranges. “We now also stock a variety of ceiling fans just ready for the summer, as well as plugs and switches from a host of South African and international manufacturers.”
What’s hot at the moment? “Rustic and vintage lighting is very fashionable at the moment, and are available as ceiling or wall mounted options,” Johan says.
Besides the stunning fixtures, Luminaires Direct also stocks globes, bulbs and lighting strips, to suite every taste and requirement.
Besides the three showrooms, clients can also visit www.ld.com.na to see first-hand the wide range of options available. “If you see what you like, we will make sure to you get a quotation as soon as possible,” Johan says.
The company is also active on Facebook and Instagram, where you can check out the latest lighting trends. Products can be couriered countrywide.
Find Luminaires Direct at:
• Blue House Decor Centre (13 Voigts Street), [email protected] or 061 236 691. Open: Weekdays from 08:00 - 17:00 and Saturday 09:00 - 13:00.
• 36 Cobalt Street, Prosperita, [email protected] or 061 236 691. Open weekdays from 08:00 - 17:00 and Saturday 09:00 - 12:00.
• Luminaires Direct Swakopmund (Shop 4, Antonius Gardens, Hendrik Witbooi Street), [email protected] or 064 403 355. Open weekdays 08:00 - 17:00 (closed during lunch) and Saturday 08:00 - 12:00.