Lighting up your life

Spoiled for choice

23 September 2020 | Business

When you walk into the Luminaires Direct showroom in Prosperita or at their branch in the Southern Industrial Area, you will be truly amazed at the variety of lighting options available.
And if you aren’t already in the process of sprucing up your home, office or any other indoor or outdoor space, you will soon be thinking about it, because here you really are spoiled for choice.
The company boasts a comprehensive and diverse range of lighting products, featuring the hottest trends, latest technical developments, and top notch lighting products all while providing clients with the best possible service and advice.
Luminaires Direct is a Namibian-owned family business and besides the two branches in Windhoek, also has a branch in Swakopmund.
According to owner Claudia Spoerer, the branch in Prosperita opened five years ago and since then the business has grown in leaps and bounds. “In time we realised that coastal residents also want beautiful lighting options, so then we opened our branch in Swakopmund. And finally, around 18 months ago, we got the opportunity to open our Blue House showroom in the Southern Industrial Area, which has now grown into a in its own right.”
Sales consultant Johan Beukes says that Luminaires Direct focuses on providing clients with home lighting and bulbs, as well as commercial and industrial ranges. “We now also stock a variety of ceiling fans just ready for the summer, as well as plugs and switches from a host of South African and international manufacturers.”
What’s hot at the moment? “Rustic and vintage lighting is very fashionable at the moment, and are available as ceiling or wall mounted options,” Johan says.
Besides the stunning fixtures, Luminaires Direct also stocks globes, bulbs and lighting strips, to suite every taste and requirement.
Besides the three showrooms, clients can also visit www.ld.com.na to see first-hand the wide range of options available. “If you see what you like, we will make sure to you get a quotation as soon as possible,” Johan says.
The company is also active on Facebook and Instagram, where you can check out the latest lighting trends. Products can be couriered countrywide.

Find Luminaires Direct at:
• Blue House Decor Centre (13 Voigts Street), [email protected] or 061 236 691. Open: Weekdays from 08:00 - 17:00 and Saturday 09:00 - 13:00.
• 36 Cobalt Street, Prosperita, [email protected] or 061 236 691. Open weekdays from 08:00 - 17:00 and Saturday 09:00 - 12:00.
• Luminaires Direct Swakopmund (Shop 4, Antonius Gardens, Hendrik Witbooi Street), [email protected] or 064 403 355. Open weekdays 08:00 - 17:00 (closed during lunch) and Saturday 08:00 - 12:00.

Similar News

 

Drive local, support local

24th of September 12:01 | Business

If you are in the market for a new or used Volkswagen, or if your prized possession needs a specialised service, then look no further...

Just the best for baby

24th of September 12:01 | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

For all your POS solutions

20 hours ago | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or...

Filling automotive engineering enterprise gap

2 days ago - 21 September 2020 | Business

Mekemo Trading, a mechanical and automotive services provider based in Katutura, is the recipient of skills-based finance for young artisans by the Development Bank of...

Pipes made in Namibia, for Namibia

2 days ago - 21 September 2020 | Business

AGA Pipe Products started operation in 2014 and is owned, managed and run by Namibians for the Namibian market.Currently the company runs three production lines...

Another Air Namibia resignation

6 days ago - 17 September 2020 | Business

The national airline’s chief financial officer Werner Schuckmann has tendered his resignation with effect 30 September 2020.The process to recruit a substantive chief financial officer...

BOOST for start-ups

1 week ago - 16 September 2020 | Business

Three finalists have been selected to take part in the international BOOST UP start-up competition and online incubator.BOOST UP is aimed at supporting early stage...

Three-month deadline to register for ethanol imports

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2020 | Business

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act,...

TAPping away O&L

2 weeks ago - 03 September 2020 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List Group officially welcomed four new participants to its Talent Attraction Programme (TAP). The participants for 2020 and their respective functions are:...

African start-ups scoop U$75 000

3 weeks ago - 02 September 2020 | Business

At the recently held Startup Circles.ai Demo Day, 13 of the top emerging start-ups from Africa showcased their solutions to a panel of judges comprising...

Latest News

Just the best for baby

24th of September 12:01 | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

Take a breath at The...

44 minutes ago | Health

“I read a quote recently that said it doesn’t matter how you start with yoga, it works either way,” says Lara-Lyn Ahrens of the Yoga...

For all your POS solutions

20 hours ago | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or...

Warm hearts for NHF

20 hours ago | Health

The Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) has received a significant boost from Bank Windhoek to host an inclusive fundraising virtual event dubbed Move Your Heart.The initiative,...

Local tour guides ready for...

21 hours ago | Tourism

When Covid-19 struck Namibia in March this year, the local tourism industry came to a complete standstill.Fast forward a few months and as stringent regulations...

Inclusivity for all

22 hours ago | Social Issues

National Disability Day, which is usually commemorated between June and July but was delayed due to Covid-19 this year, was observed in the capital on...

Selling, buying? Here’s how the...

22 hours ago | Life Style

The process of buying and selling real estate can be complex, especially for those who have never been through it before.To shed some light on...

DBN settles its first bond

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia settled DBN20 – the first bond that it issued under its N$2.5 billion Medium-Term Note Programme listed on the Namibian...

Lighting up your life

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Business

When you walk into the Luminaires Direct showroom in Prosperita or at their branch in the Southern Industrial Area, you will be truly amazed at...

Load More