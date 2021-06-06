Lights go on for 1 000 informal homes

06 June 2021 | Infrastructure

NamPower on Friday electrified 1 000 households in ten informal settlements on the outskirts of Windhoek.
Regarded as the single largest corporate social investment (CSI) by NamPower, the project cost the power utility about N$22 million, which included the electrification of 1 000 households, construction of medium to low voltage networks, installation of streetlights and individual household connections that includes DB boards and prepaid meters.
Speaking at the inauguration, NamPower Managing Director Simson Haulofu, said the power utility has made a significant impact to the development of the country, beyond only providing electricity as it has also invested more than N$50 million in CSI initiatives.
Haulofu said the cooperation between City of Windhoek and all contractors who were involved in the project contributes towards electrification. “To the beneficiaries, electricity has finally come, and with it comes light for the school-child to study, information through radio, television and online platforms, business owners can stock up perishable foods and endless opportunities are created for small business.”
He added that recipients must guard the infrastructure jealously.
Representing Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, urban minister Erastus Uutoni said that NamPower’s commitment to electrify the 1 000 households in the informal settlements contributes to the improvement of lives of communities living in those identified peri-urban areas in and around Windhoek.
According to Mbumba, “the rapid growth of informal settlements has been one of the country’s biggest development challenges that bring socio-economic pressure on the resources of the City of Windhoek as well as the government.” – Nampa

