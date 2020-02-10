Like fine red wine

10 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

A quarter of a century after Bad Boys and 17 years after Bad Boys II, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Brunett (Martin Lawrence) are still in Miami, where they remain “bad boys” even though both the cops we know and love are reaching retirement.
Surprisingly, it works.
To set the scene, the Bad Boys for Life opens with a speeding Porsche sequence (seen in the trailer), with Mike and Marcus using their usual disregard for innocents while engaging in what looks like the pursuit of a criminal. Turns out all they want to do is get Marcus to the hospital for the birth of his granddaughter.
Yes, because unlike his hothead, unmarried partner, Marcus has a wife and family and wants to spend more time with them rather than the hundreds of criminals he’s been shooting.
All is well until someone tries to kill Mike. The assassin is the son of a Mexican drug lord who together with his mother are on a quest to wipe out everyone involved in their father and husband’s trial and imprisonment, which naturally includes Mike.
Of course the two friends and partners have no choice but to get back into the saddle and crack some skulls.
Unfortunately for the duo, they’ve got company: The AMMO squad is Miami PD’s elite team that specialises in high-tech tactics to bring down high-profile criminals. Headed up by Mike’s ex Rita (Paola Núñez), AMMO also invites younger stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Charles Melton to the party. Another familiar face that returns, is Joe Pantoliano who is back as screaming police chief Captain Howard.
While the story gives way to some twists that are just as silly as the set pieces, Bad Boys for Life is a welcome surprise that shows a series willing to change with the times. And as reviewer Brian Lloyd said, Bad Boys For Life keeps the pace moving, the action splashy, the comedy humming, and the chaos just at the edge of watchable.
Would WE recommend it? For sure! WE give it 4 out of 5.

