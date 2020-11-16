Lion-sized smiles from SOS youngsters

16 November 2020 | Society

There were smiles all around when Proudly African Quick Service Restaurant Hungry Lion treated the children at SOS Village Schools in Namibia to a delicious lunch last Thursday (12 November).
The three Namibian SOS Villages (Tsumeb, Windhoek and Ondangwa) provide a stable family environment for almost 300 children who have lost parental care, or who stand at risk of losing it.
“There is nothing better than giving joy to a child and we are thrilled to be able to treat these kids,” said Hungry Lion External PR and CSI Manager Denise Neethling. “We embrace the welfare of children and are committed to supporting them in the communities we serve.”
SOS Villages Corporate Partnerships and Grants Officer Sylvia Shimaneni, thanked Hungry Lion for their support, saying that “everywhere children are invisible. Thank you Hungry Lion for making them visible.”

