‘Little Black Dress’ inspires

13 April 2021 | Events

Divas & Gents Fitness hosted its first Little Black Dress event this week.
The concept comes from 32-year-old Liezel Ndjaronguru, a health and fitness enthusiast, who aims to empower and inspire the girl child in her journey of self-discovery.
The event hosting 50 women from all walks of life, took place at the Marigold hotel in the capital.
In her opening remarks, Ndjaronguru said that these platforms are important for every woman. “The Little Black Dress symbolizes the embodiment of power, confidence, strength and sophistication. That is why I think this is a great theme for our event, reminding us to always stand fast in our power, to always project our strength, and have profound self-confidence, while carrying ourselves with class.”

Amazing brand
Marketing expert Marlize Maree delivered a powerful message around women, their femininity and owning their brand. “We can be amazing brands and we can change people’s lives. Each of us have something special; we were born with it – we just have to find it.”
Keynote speaker Dr Ester Kali took the audience to her early childhood years, illustrating many examples of how her confidence had been shattered. “Yet confidence fuels positive energy that urges you to take action and allows you to follow your dream. I had a dream to work at a bank, and even though I was told I was not able to, today I not only work for one, I manage one! If you are confident in yourself, not even the sky is the limit.”
The event’s MC was the founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt, who teamed up with Divas & Gents Fitness, saying that its brand aligned with its core values. “It’s events like these were we collaborate that resonate the same goal and objective. It was just the natural thing to do: To merge forces with each other.”

Similar News

 

Calling all fashion designers!

47 minutes ago | Events

Windhoek • Michael KayundeWith Miss Namibia 2021 around the corner, the organising committee is in search of 16 talented Namibian designers to design as well...

Adapting to the post-Covid era

2 weeks ago - 29 March 2021 | Events

Capricorn Group hosted one of their well-known Inspire sessions with the theme “Adapting to the new post-Covid-19 era” last Friday, giving a platform to three...

Miss Namibia: Finalists announced

2 weeks ago - 29 March 2021 | Events

Miss Namibia held its preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27 March, in Windhoek where the pageant’s top 16 were revealed. The finalists are Andeline Wieland, Shahida...

Celebrating independence in style

3 weeks ago - 19 March 2021 | Events

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated 340 cases of Windhoek Lager to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) towards the country’s 31st Independence...

A heart for women

4 weeks ago - 15 March 2021 | Events

For decades, women have been needlessly dying because research and treatment of cardiovascular disease have primarily been focused on men.In light of this, the Namibia...

Youth discuss youthful matters

1 month - 04 March 2021 | Events

After conducting a pre-week engagement to gauge challenges facing the youth of the Mix Informal Settlement, the #BeFree Movement hosted its Battle of the Sexes...

Lockdown-friendly date night ideas

2 months ago - 09 February 2021 | Events

Although restrictions have eased, the threat of Covid remains, making it a wise choice to avoid crowded places.For those who are choosing to avoid the...

NOA hosts bee-keeping course

2 months ago - 07 February 2021 | Events

In a bid to boost organic agriculture, the Namibian Organic Association (NOA) and the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), host a two-day bee-keeping course, presented by...

World commemorates Cancer Day

2 months ago - 04 February 2021 | Events

On World Cancer Day, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners to shine a light on the heroic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic...

US, Namibia remain focused on human trafficking

3 months ago - 11 January 2021 | Events

Today (11 January) is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. “I want to voice my support for the work that Namibia and the United States together have...

Latest News

Calling all fashion designers!

47 minutes ago | Events

Windhoek • Michael KayundeWith Miss Namibia 2021 around the corner, the organising committee is in search of 16 talented Namibian designers to design as well...

Fists and balls to fly

1 hour ago | Sports

The second round in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League takes place at the SKW Fistball arena in Windhoek on Saturday as from 08:00.Come match...

Digital Transformation and the Future:...

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Sergio de SousaThe phrase ‘digital transformation’ has various definitions and perspectives. Regardless of the definition, it’s the intent behind the transformation that counts....

How to manage your rental...

6 hours ago | Life Style

Purchasing property as a source of rental income is a great way to secure one’s future wealth. However, if poorly managed, a rental property could...

New offices for Nesha Medical...

7 hours ago | Health

The founder of Nesha Medical Practice, Dr Nelson Makemba, always knew he had a passion for medicine and once he reached high school, he was...

Inclusion more important than ever

7 hours ago | Opinion

Herman KatjiuonguaOur sense of belonging has taken a tremendous knock since Covid-19 reared its ugly head. We have been cut off from our daily lives,...

‘Little Black Dress’ inspires

15 hours ago | Events

Divas & Gents Fitness hosted its first Little Black Dress event this week.The concept comes from 32-year-old Liezel Ndjaronguru, a health and fitness enthusiast, who...

Power cuts on

1 day - 12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and...

VIP visit to local plastic...

1 day - 12 April 2021 | Business

Industrialisation and trade minister (MIT) Lucia Iipumbu recently paid a visit to Namibia Plastics and Packaging Distributors at their Brakwater plant on the outskirts of...

Load More