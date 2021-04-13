‘Little Black Dress’ inspires

Pictured at the Little Black Dress event are founder and chief executive of Poiyah Media Ilke Platt, marketing expert Marlize Maree, founder of Diva’s & Gents Fitness Liezel Ndjaronguru, and Letshego Namibia chief executive Ester Kali. Photo contributed

Divas & Gents Fitness hosted its first Little Black Dress event this week.

The concept comes from 32-year-old Liezel Ndjaronguru, a health and fitness enthusiast, who aims to empower and inspire the girl child in her journey of self-discovery.

The event hosting 50 women from all walks of life, took place at the Marigold hotel in the capital.

In her opening remarks, Ndjaronguru said that these platforms are important for every woman. “The Little Black Dress symbolizes the embodiment of power, confidence, strength and sophistication. That is why I think this is a great theme for our event, reminding us to always stand fast in our power, to always project our strength, and have profound self-confidence, while carrying ourselves with class.”



Amazing brand

Marketing expert Marlize Maree delivered a powerful message around women, their femininity and owning their brand. “We can be amazing brands and we can change people’s lives. Each of us have something special; we were born with it – we just have to find it.”

Keynote speaker Dr Ester Kali took the audience to her early childhood years, illustrating many examples of how her confidence had been shattered. “Yet confidence fuels positive energy that urges you to take action and allows you to follow your dream. I had a dream to work at a bank, and even though I was told I was not able to, today I not only work for one, I manage one! If you are confident in yourself, not even the sky is the limit.”

The event’s MC was the founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt, who teamed up with Divas & Gents Fitness, saying that its brand aligned with its core values. “It’s events like these were we collaborate that resonate the same goal and objective. It was just the natural thing to do: To merge forces with each other.”

