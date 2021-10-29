Living a life of purpose after retiring

Wilma Kamati shares her thoughts on retirement. Photo contributed

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started her career as teacher at the age of 21.

After 39 years of service, Kamati retired and does not regret a day. “The fear of the unknown plants a seed that retirement is the end of the world, but I beg to differ. Retirement is not a death sentence, it is just the beginning of a new chapter,” Kamati said.

Kamati emphasised the importance of all GIPF members to ensure that their nomination forms and member details are updated to assist GIPF in distributing member pension benefits to legitimate beneficiaries. She also added how honoured she is be part of a remarkable pioneering fund such as the GIPF.

“GIPF has throughout the years consistently proved that their main purpose is to grow the pension funds not only for the benefit of us, it’s members, but that of our beneficiaries through impactful investments throughout the Nation and internationally.

“As senior citizens, I want you to reciprocate the efforts of the GIPF of being a model citizen. Always remember that as much as we do not have physical strength or power, we do have authority. Use your authority to plough back into your community as the GIPF does and share your knowledge, experience and challenges with the youth impactfully,” Kamati said.

Furthermore, she urged pensioners and those that are nearing retirement to ensure that their medical aid benefits are paid up to date and where finances permit can be complimented with additional medical aid benefits from a different medical aid provider.

Additionally, she encouraged members nearing retirement to clear their debts such as cars and home bonds to ensure they start retirement with a clean slate.

“With GIPF administering my pension, worrying about money is the last thing on my mind. I joined church activities, enjoy travelling, watching television, listening to music, got involved in community projects, exercise frequently and read a lot to keep my brain fit and up to date with what is going on around me and in the world at last,” Kamati stated.

She added that with so much time on one’s hands, pensioners should prioritise making memories with family and loved ones. “I love visiting our family village and farm to spend quality time with my loved ones. I’m also fond of braai’s, parties, playing games as it’s a great way to have fun with my children and grandchildren. Tomorrow is not promised but the memories you build with your loved ones never die.”

