Local gymnasts heading to Egypt

The junior national gymnastics team left Namibia for Egypt on Monday to compete in the African Gymnastic Championships taking place there from 10 to 15 March 2020.

The team was accorded national sport colours and they are being accompanied by their head coach Sonja Olivier who is also the president of the Namibia Gymnastics Federation, and judge Britt Adonis-Byl.

Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya said it is good that the team is being accompanied by a judge, because sometimes when Namibian athletes compete in competitions, they do well on the field of play but this is not reflected in the final results.

“We are not saying that you should go out there and give results that favour our girls even if they are not doing well, but when they do well on the field of play, it should also reflect on paper,” said Mwiya.

With regards to the coronavirus outbreak that has forced some major sports events to be cancelled around the world, Mwiya said so far there are only two countries the NSC is not allowed to send athletes to, namely China and Italy. He said Egypt is one of the countries that has been cleared as a low risk country by the World Health Organisation.

The team consists of Mea-Nine Olivier, Joy-Lana Kaboy and D’Laine Olivier, who will compete in the 13, 11 and nine year age categories respectively. – Nampa



