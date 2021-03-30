Local hockey going for gold

Photo Nampa

The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) will give it their all at the upcoming Indoor Africa Hockey Cup slated for 15 to 18 April at the Thomas Moore College in Kwazulu Natal, its president Marc Nel has said.

The championship will see indoor hockey teams competing for a spot at the 2022 Indoor Hockey World Cup to be held in Belgium.

Nel, while speaking during the handover of national colours to the players by the Namibia Sports Commission in the capital on Monday, said: “When we travel to South Africa, the team is going to compete and not participate. The women’s team is the defending champion of this cup and we hope they will give everything to qualify for the World Cup.”

Representing official sponsor, MTC, Tim Ekandjo said the company sponsors many sports codes, but so far only boxing has brought back medals. “But, we are now behind you and we are calling on both teams to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

In 2019, MTC sponsored the Hockey Union with N$3 million for three years.



Captainship

Captain of the national men’s team David Strauss said that this will be his third time at the African Cup and that he is looking forward to realising his dream of playing at the World Cup.

“In the past, we missed out on qualifying for the World Cup, but this time we cannot afford to lose. For the first time as a player, I am not worried about where the money will come from. Thank you to MTC for coming on board as now all our attention is focused on competing,” he said.

The teams are expected to go into camp and self-isolate during the Easter weekend, with the women’s team training at The Dome in Swakopmund while the men’s team will be based in Windhoek, before their trip to Kwazulu Natal on 11 April 2021. – Nampa



