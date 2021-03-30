Local hockey going for gold

30 March 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) will give it their all at the upcoming Indoor Africa Hockey Cup slated for 15 to 18 April at the Thomas Moore College in Kwazulu Natal, its president Marc Nel has said.
The championship will see indoor hockey teams competing for a spot at the 2022 Indoor Hockey World Cup to be held in Belgium.
Nel, while speaking during the handover of national colours to the players by the Namibia Sports Commission in the capital on Monday, said: “When we travel to South Africa, the team is going to compete and not participate. The women’s team is the defending champion of this cup and we hope they will give everything to qualify for the World Cup.”
Representing official sponsor, MTC, Tim Ekandjo said the company sponsors many sports codes, but so far only boxing has brought back medals. “But, we are now behind you and we are calling on both teams to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.
In 2019, MTC sponsored the Hockey Union with N$3 million for three years.

Captainship
Captain of the national men’s team David Strauss said that this will be his third time at the African Cup and that he is looking forward to realising his dream of playing at the World Cup.
“In the past, we missed out on qualifying for the World Cup, but this time we cannot afford to lose. For the first time as a player, I am not worried about where the money will come from. Thank you to MTC for coming on board as now all our attention is focused on competing,” he said.
The teams are expected to go into camp and self-isolate during the Easter weekend, with the women’s team training at The Dome in Swakopmund while the men’s team will be based in Windhoek, before their trip to Kwazulu Natal on 11 April 2021. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Facelift for Samora Machel soccer field

22 minutes ago | Sports

The Samora Machel football field got a much-needed facelift thanks to Welwitschia Construction.The field, which is not regarded as a stadium by the City of...

Another loss for Desert Jewels

1 hour ago | Sports

The SPAR Proteas retained their unbeaten record at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town on Tuesday, with an emphatic 59-26 win over the...

MTB schools league off to a quick start

3 hours ago | Sports

The FNB MTB schools league began last Friday, with almost 200 riders ranging from under 6 to under 18 years participating. “We are ecstatic with...

Nam vs Uganda: ‘A runaway train’

1 day - 30 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes continued their winning ways against the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town International...

Around the world – eight times!

1 day - 29 March 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners...

Steep learning curve for Namibian netball

2 days ago - 28 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes notched up a second victory over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels in the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town...

Another loss for Desert Jewels

2 days ago - 28 March 2021 | Sports

The SPAR Proteas continued their unbeaten run in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday with a convincing...

Uganda steals Desert Jewels’ sparkle

4 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes thumped the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels by 49 goals to 28 on the second day of the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament...

Netball: Namibia bows to Proteas in first match

5 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Sports

South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday, with...

Nam joins netball challenge in SA

6 days ago - 25 March 2021 | Sports

Three of Africa’s top netball nations – South Africa, Uganda and Namibia – are fighting it out for top honours in the SPAR Challenge International...

Latest News

Another loss for Desert Jewels

1 hour ago | Sports

The SPAR Proteas retained their unbeaten record at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town on Tuesday, with an emphatic 59-26 win over the...

Textbooks for Oanob PS

1 hour ago | Education

Support Ulm e.V., in collaboration with the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT) donated textbooks and teacher’s guides to Oanob Primary School in Rehoboth. The donation...

Aquaponics system launched

1 hour ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Claudia ReiterThe Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Finnish embassy yesterday launched the first aquaponics system at the Aris Primary School as part of...

German government supports OYO

3 hours ago | Education

The German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck and Dr Philippe Talavera, director of the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO), signed a funding agreement for OYO’s “Girls...

MTB schools league off to...

3 hours ago | Sports

The FNB MTB schools league began last Friday, with almost 200 riders ranging from under 6 to under 18 years participating. “We are ecstatic with...

Lost hippo looking for his...

14 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis –...

Local hockey going for gold

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) will give it their all at the upcoming Indoor Africa Hockey Cup slated for 15 to 18 April at the...

The dollar-rand peg: Time to...

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Negotiate rental escalations like a...

23 hours ago | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Load More