Local manufacture of uniforms ‘soon’

Pictured in this archive image, are learners at Epukiro Post 3 Senior Secondary School. Photo Nampa

Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu said the School Uniform Project aimed to embargo the importation of

school uniforms and having them produced locally, is at an advanced stage.

Iipumbu was responding to questions posed in the National Assembly on Thursday by PDM

parliamentarian Inna Hengari, on what is delaying the implementation of the 2013 Cabinet decision

to phase out the importation of public school and nurses’ uniforms into Namibia, which was

supposed to be implemented in 2015.

“This move was projected to create over 8 000 jobs for Namibians and boost the local manufacturing

scene. However, almost eight years later, this Cabinet decision has still not been realised,” Hengari

said.

Iipumbu said her ministry has been heavily constrained by fiscal consolidation since 2015 but has

made some progress, including the completion of the main centre in Nkurenkuru, where the project

is set to be launched in the next three months.

She said the ministry is also targeting to open centres in at least two other regions this year,

resources permitting.

Iipumbu said while the project was initially set to benefit 8 000 tailors, it is scaled down to 54, as

these are the only people identified by the ministry currently with machineries and already

producing uniforms.

Iipumbu said government’s intervention is to empower those already on production by offering

training and support to ensure that they beef up the volume so that by the time borders are closed,

the country will have enough production capacity. – Nampa