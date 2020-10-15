Local musos join global wildlife campaign

Photo contributed

Namibian stars Lioness, Suzy Eises and Elemotho have teamed up with the international organisations Conservation Music and Earthsong to support the Cheetah Conservation Fund in its mission to save the Cheetah, of which only 7 000 remain in the wild.

Namibia is joining the world’s fastest mammal as the first contributors to the worldwide ENDANGERED campaign, which uses art, music and film to raise funds and awareness for disappearing animals. Together with Earthsong, musicians and producers all over the world are teaming up, creating anthems for the species they share spaces with. Through real-life wildlife experience, creative collaboration, and partnerships with local filmmakers with unique perspectives, brand new songs, music videos, and webseries are being produced across 18 countries all around the world.

