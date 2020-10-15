Local musos join global wildlife campaign
15 October 2020 | Environment
Namibia is joining the world’s fastest mammal as the first contributors to the worldwide ENDANGERED campaign, which uses art, music and film to raise funds and awareness for disappearing animals. Together with Earthsong, musicians and producers all over the world are teaming up, creating anthems for the species they share spaces with. Through real-life wildlife experience, creative collaboration, and partnerships with local filmmakers with unique perspectives, brand new songs, music videos, and webseries are being produced across 18 countries all around the world.