Local rates for local travellers

25 August 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts said that it will introduce new domestic rates for its resorts that will be valid until 30 June next year.
The company said that since mid-May 2020 running to 31 August 2020, it slashed all its rates to N$600 per room to respond to the changing market conditions as well as to stimulate domestic travel.
It said it was pleased to see the local market react positively to the special rate, which saw some of its resorts in the Etosha National Park and Sossus Dune Lodge in the Namib Naukluft Park have busy weekends and some occupancies during the week. “However, for any organisation to remain sustainable in the current market conditions, it needs to periodically align its rates to its operational costs. Thus, as from 1 September 2020, NWR will be introducing new domestic rates that will be valid up until 30 June 2021,” it said.
These rates will see resorts such as Sossus Dune Lodge, that usually costs N$2 800 per person excluding meals, starting from N$1 200 per person, inclusive of breakfast and dinner. For Namleisure cardholders, the rate will start from N$1 000 per person.
“For those that enjoy camping, for a group of four, they will only pay N$400 per campsite,” it said.
NWR added that some of its facilities were used as Covid-19 isolation facilities and said Gross Barmen, which served as such a facility, was disinfected over two weeks and reopened on 24 August. – Nampa

