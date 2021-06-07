Local soccer stars win big in SA

Congratulations are in order!

07 June 2021 | Sports

Brave Warriors and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile was named Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards in South Africa on Sunday night.
Shalulile, who is also the Brave Warriors vice-captain, beat his Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United’s Thabiso Kutumela for the two awards, netting N$450 000 in prize money.
During the season, Shalulile scored 15 premier league goals, the same as last season, but missed out to Bradley Grobler for the top goal scorer award.
Speaking to Nampa from his South African base, Shalulile thanked his teammates for making it possible for him to win the two awards. “I am happy to win all these awards but credit must go to the Sundowns family for making me feel welcome at this great club. I got a lot of advice from the technical team and that helped me to be who I am today,” he said.
He added that the injuries he suffered were the lowest point of his season, a situation that saw him missing out on the top goal scorer award by a single goal.
Shalulile, who joined a few select Namibians in winning the PSL title, said he is also happy that his hard work is finally paying off. “For the next season (2021/22) I will continue working hard and make sure I do better than this season,” he said.
He also revealed that he still has ambitions to play in Europe, should the opportunity avail itself.
Meanwhile, in the MTN8, Orlando Pirates forward Deon Hotto won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award, to walk away with N$80 000. The Namibian international was instrumental in the Buccaneers’ MTN8 triumph. The PSL Footballer of the Season is voted exclusively by the Premier Division coaches while the DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season is chosen by players. – Nampa

