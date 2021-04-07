Local students graduate from Talent Factory

07 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Three Namibian students from 60 across Africa successfully graduated from the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) after completing an intensive online course through the New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA).
The students completed the three-week course which was extended from 12 to 18 months due to Covid-19, and walked away with two qualifications: An MTF qualification and an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious NYFA.
According to MultiChoice’s Yolisa Phahle, who was speaking at the virtual graduation ceremony, Africans are natural-born storytellers. “Today we are here to celebrate the second cohort who were dealt a heavy blow by the pandemic, but the challenge seems to have brought on even greater opportunities.”
Speaking to Nampa, MTF alumni Riejhaat Wolhuter said he applied for the programme because he wants to help grow the Namibian film industry. “I saw the programme as an opportunity to show more of Namibia to the world. By being a part of MTF I had more leverage and through that put Namibia on the map.”
He said that the MTF programme taught him about the business aspect of production and how to deliver bigger production materials. “The world is now my oyster. With the training, we gained access to a wider network within the industry allowing us to pitch to the industry players like DStv, Showmax, and Netflix,” he said.
The other two alumni are Hilma Sheehama and Shona Ngava. – Nampa

